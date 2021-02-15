Area energy companies are asking customers to conserve energy as demand is at critical levels during winter storms and is leading to controlled outages across the state.
The Southwest Power Pool, an organization responsible for the electric grid and wholesale power distribution across a 17-state territory in the central United States, upgraded Monday its Energy Emergency Alert to its highest level, three, before lowering the status to two Monday afternoon.
Local area electricity companies that are a part of the SPP are Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Kiamichi Electric Cooperative, and Oklahoma Gas and Electric.
“If necessary, SPP will instruct our members’ transmission system operators to reduce electricity demand by an amount needed to prevent further and uncontrolled power interruptions,” said SPP during a Monday morning press release. “Should that occur, individual utilities will determine how best to curtail their use by the required amount based on their own emergency operating plans.”
Public Service Company of Oklahoma External Affairs Manager Frank Phillips said a controlled outage did occur Monday in McAlester, but power was restored to the 1,235 affected after an hour.
"If there was a need to continue to do that on a rolling basis, then what they would ask with the next one, they would say once those customers are on, we would go to the next traunch of customers.
Phillips said as of Monday afternoon, SPP was not asking for additional controlled outages.
"But that doesn't mean it won't happen again," said Phillips.
All three area electric companies have urged customers to conserve electricity.
Kiamichi Electric Cooperative posted on social media Monday that the situation was “extremely urgent” with interruptions possible.
“This is now become an extremely urgent situation. The possibility of service interruptions are imminent. Please conserve wherever you can. Please stay tuned to our Facebook page and your local emergency management.”
Pittsburg County Emergency Management sent out an alert on social media and to users who are signed up to receive texts asking area residents to conserve energy.
PSO in an email and in social media posts asked its customers to turn down thermostats and reduce usage of large appliances to limit the use of electricity “so that no further measures are necessary.” The company stresses that customers should use energy needed for personal safety and to protect against property damage but minor adjustments to thermostats and other measures can make a significant difference to the system.
Along with adjusting thermostats, area power companies are giving the following conservation tips.
Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).
Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
Area natural gas companies are also asking customers to conserve energy.
An email sent to CenterPoint Energy customers asked users who could, to please lower their thermostat settings to between 60- and 65-degrees during daylight hours and to lower them another 5 to 10 degrees in the night.
“This step can help ensure that all customers continue to have gas service to stay safe and warm during the intensely cold weather,” the email states.
The utility also said customers could further conserve their natural gas use by lowering temperature settings on water heaters and limiting the use of hot water, and by opening blinds and shades to take advantage of the sun’s natural heat during the day and closing them at night to reduce heat loss through windows.
Customers were also reminded customers they should immediately report suspected gas leaks to emergency authorities and to the company.
