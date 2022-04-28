April Student of the Month: Stuart's Braelyn Blasengame

My name is Brealyn Donay Blasengame, and I am a senior at Stuart High School in Stuart, Oklahoma. I would greatly appreciate this opportunity to tell you about myself, my accomplishments throughout my high school career, and my plans for the future.
I have currently achieved an overall cumulative high school GPA of 4.28 on a 5.0 weighted scale and am ranked #1 out of 21 students and a co-valedictorian of my graduating class. I have taken numerous advanced courses during high school as well as completing 24 concurrent college hours at Carl Albert State College, where I currently maintain a 4.0 GPA. My highest overall composite super score on a National ACT exam is 26. I have been a district, state and national honor roll student for 4 years.
Throughout high school, I have been actively involved in our school’s varsity academic team ,quiz bowl, cross country, softball, basketball, track and field, FFA, shooting sports and FCA organizations. I have participated in our local student government since beginning high school, and was elected by my peers as president of my freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior classes. During these past four years of high school, I have won numerous academic and athletic honors. I was the 2019 State VFA Patriot’s Pen Essay State Champion, and the 2021 VFW National anthem State Champion. I was the 2019 Hughes county winner of an Oklahoma Heritage Scholarship to the University of Oklahoma during my freshman year, was selected as a 2021 All-State fast-pitch middle infielder, voted as conference fast pitch MVP this fall by area coaches, as as the All-Area Fast Pitch Player of the Year. I was chosen as a USSSA Midwest All-American my freshman year and was selected to be on the Oklahoma 17U Team USA fast pitch team my junior year. I am a 2021 Oklahoma Girls State Delegate and was chosen to serve on the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s Student Advisory Board. I am a 2021 Wendy’s High School Heisman State Winner and a 2021-2022 Army Athlete Scholar.
I lead my church music ministry, am involved and participate in my local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post programs, I volunteer and fundraise for the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association, and I am a member of my local FFA school chapter which organizes and volunteers in the feeding families program and backpacks for kids program at my school. I am also a mentor for Stuart school’s local Special Olympics team.
Both of my parents are lifelong Oklahoma educators and they are the ones who have inspired me to strive to succeed and always give my best effort to whatever endeavor I attempt through through their hard work and dedication to teach and their love and support of my activities. They have always been my biggest supporters, motivators, and counselors.
My parents have worked hard throughout my life to provide me the opportunities and skills I need to be successful, but the expense of furthering my education is more than they alone can provide. Winning a new car would allow me to take that huge financial burden off of my parent’s shoulders as well as provide me a reliable means of transportation to go back and forth from college to my home. I have never owned a new car, and I can only imagine how amazing winning one would be! I know every who who is awarded the student of the month honor is worthy to win, but my hope is that my hard work and dedication in and out of the classroom will grant me serious consideration.
