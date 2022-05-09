Where do you want to go to college and why?
I’m currently finishing up college at EOSC then I plan on going to either NSU or OU for the physical therapy program.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
Accomplishments: 4 years of National Honor Society, 4 year Oklahoma Honor Society and have received scholarships from OU and TU.
What drives you to succeed?
What drives me to succeed: I have goals and dreams that I want to achieve.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
Who inspires you to excel in school and why: First and foremost my heavenly father does but I also have to say all my parents do. They give me reasons to excel every day.
What community service activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
Community activities: I do some volunteering for meals on wheels and I’ve been doing that for 7 years. This drives me to continue to do it for the pleasure of helping those in need.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
Extracurricular: I play softball and basketball. They improve my education by pushing me to do good, so I can have an opportunity to play.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
How a car can help achieve future goals: It would help ease the burden on my family.
