Another food giveaway set in McAlester

Free food boxes are set to be available for anyone again on Monday.
Another Farmers to Families food truck delivery event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Monday, March 29 at Northside Assembly of God at 3602 N. George Nigh Expressway in McAlester. The event operates through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that has delivered more than 151 million food boxes nationwide.
"I think it's a great program," said Nick Arnold, one of the McAlester organizers. "This is just another thing to help out after a year where so many need a little help."
Arnold thanked the roughly 25 volunteers and families who have helped at previous events and continue to assist at the events.
He said the events have seen hundreds of people come to get free food — and the line moves pretty efficiently.
Arnold said one of the latest food giveaways brought more than 600 families in two lines at the church over a two-hour period.
Food delivered to McAlester for the event through the USDA program is available to anyone without any requirements based on income, age, or preregistration.
The USDA purchases and distributes agricultural products for those in need as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
National, regional and local distributors partner with the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service to offer assistance to areas significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses.
A Farmers to Families food giveaway event in McAlester in February was cancelled due to freezing weather, but previous events provided free food for hundreds of people.
Arnold said he hopes to continue participating in the program as long as possible to help people in need. Any future events will be announced at a later date.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com.
