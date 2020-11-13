Annual tribal Thanksgiving dinners go curbside

Community and senior Thanksgiving dinners hosted annually by the Choctaw Nation are going curbside this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Hot, ready-to-eat Thanksgiving meals will be available to Choctaw tribal members age 55 and older Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the McAlester Choctaw Community Center, located at 3274 Afullota Hina in McAlester.
"We want to wish everybody a happy Thanksgiving and to remind all the Choctaw elders 55 and over to come on out for dinner Wednesday," said Choctaw Nation District 11 Councilman Robert Karr.
Choctaw Nation Director of Government Public Relations Casey Davis said staff and volunteers will follow COVID-19 guidelines before they interact with tribal members.
“All staff are required to check temperature, wear mask, gloves and sanitize,” Davis said. “All meals are served curbside or delivered to those that qualify for home delivered meals.”
“Limiting of qualified recipients is a part of the COVID protocols this year to minimize risk as much as possible,” Davis said.
Davis said the meals will consist of turkey and or ham, dressing, sides, roll and a desert and will be served “hot and fresh.”
Meals will be begin to be handed out at 11 a.m.
Tribal members under the age of 55 with a disability or a Title VI application on file are also eligible for the meal in McAlester.
Seniors will receive one meal per qualifying person, spouse, or caregiver. If grandchild lives with grandparent, the child may receive a meal as well, according to Davis.
A community meal open to tribal members will be handed out at 11:30 a.m. the Crowder Choctaw Community Center located at 707 Bond in Crowder.
A limited amount of meals will be available with one meal per person while supplies last.
The Choctaw Community Center in Wilburton will also host its curbside community Thanksgiving meal Nov. 18 beginning at 12 p.m. The address is 1056 NW 1003 Ave. in Wilburton.
Other senior meals will be handed out curbside at community centers Nov. 18 in Spiro, Wright City, Durant, Idabel, Smithville, Broken Bow, and Poteau.
Community meals will be available at Hugo and Wright City on Nov. 18 with Talihina’s community meal scheduled for Nov. 19.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
