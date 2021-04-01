Annual spring cleanup set to begin this weekend

Megan Waters said she wants to see a million pounds of bulk trash hauled away from this year’s spring cleanup.
The Keep McAlester Beautiful executive director said the nonprofit takes in more than 1 million pounds over a year — but she hopes the annual Spring Cleanup open to McAlester residents wanting to get rid of their trash will bring in a big haul.
"I would love for one of our Aprils to have a million pounds, we get very close, but I would like to have a million pounds worth of debris removed from McAlester," Waters said. "This could be the year it happens.”
This year's annual Spring Cleanup will be held every weekend in April at the old National Guard Armory located at 301 E. Polk in McAlester. The hours of the cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
“We will pretty much take everything except a burnt down house,” said Waters. “We will take all of your tires, anything metal, your old electronics, or anything that plugs in our runs on batteries, mattresses, old televisions, all the old furniture you can’t get rid of any other way, we’ll take all of that.”
Waters said the event is only open to McAlester residents as the county does not provide any funding for the event.
Anything deemed hazardous can only be accepted on April 24.
“You’ll have to save your hazardous stuff like household chemicals, cleaners, prescription drugs and things like that until April 24,” said Waters. “And that is when we will take care of all of your shredding needs as well.”
Waters said fluorescent light bulbs are considered hazardous, but latex paint is not and can be thrown away with your normal trash after it is dried out or soaked up with an absorbent such as kitty litter.
“Do not bring your hazardous stuff before the 24th,” said Waters. “I have no place to hold things.”
Even with April 4 being Easter, the cleanup will still be held on the holiday.
“We know how badly this is needed and how many people in the past who have came out on Easter Sunday in pouring rain to get rid of their stuff,” said Waters.
People who wish to volunteer age 16 and over can either call Waters at 918-426-4444 or show up on any day with no required minimum time to stay, but she would like if people could stay at least three hours.
“I’ll have a sign that says, ‘volunteers here’ right outside the big bay door and inside I’ll have a table and you’ll sign in and sign a waiver and you’ll pick up a vest and gloves and we’ll send you to work and will tell you what to do.”
Waters said although there will be volunteers present, she would like to see people who bring stuff to have their own help to unload.
“If they can,” said Waters. “But our volunteers are specifically here to help the handicapped, the elderly, folks who can not unload by themselves.”
Waters asks people who bring their bulk items to come in and line up on East Polk from Sixth Street down to where the old armory is located.
“It’s one way,” said Waters. “We found that to work the best.”
More information about this year’s Spring Cleanup can be obtained by calling Keep McAlester Beautiful at 918-426-4444.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
