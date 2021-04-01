Annual spring cleanup set to begin this weekend

File photo

Volunteers assist in unloading bulk trash items at a previous spring cleanup event. This year’s Keep McAlester Beautiful annual Spring Cleanup will be held every weekend in April at the old National Guard Armory located at 301 E. Polk in McAlester. The hours of the cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and from 12-3 p.m. on Sundays.