Annual spotter trainings go virtual this year

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Tulsa is offering annual, free storm spotter classes virtually this year with several dates before the bulk of severe weather begins.
Meteorologists from the weather service usually host classes at local emergency management buildings or colleges across eastern Oklahoma during the winter and early spring, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, classes have gone virtual this year.
“COVID protocols and restrictions that the NWS continues to be under, is the primary reason our spotter presentations are all virtual this year as we are not able to do them, or any outreach activity, in person at the current time,” said NWS Tulsa Warning Coordination Meteorologist Ed Calianese.
The weather service states the goal of the training is to not just recognize tornadoes, but to have some understanding of storm structure which will better prepare the attendee for “extreme and unusual circumstances.”
Calianese said the training is open to anyone interested in learning more about severe weather and an attendee does not have to be affiliated with a spotter group or be a first responder to attend the training.
“We create our presentations each year knowing that there will be some people who attend who have never been exposed to any of the material before,” Calianese said. “And there will also be people who have attended every year for several decades.”
Presentations are updated yearly with new material so there is something different for the people that attend a training year, according to Calianese with the meteorologist recommending a person attend the training every other year “to stay up with everything.”
A typical training consists of learning where to find official sources of weather warning information and how to use the information, what various features associated with severe weather look like in the clouds, how to better identify features associated with developing tornadoes, or large hail, or damaging wind.
“We also discuss general weather safety and use examples of recent events to illustrate some of these features,” Calianese said.
Other topics covered include an update on the latest NWS technology and procedures, ideas for organizing and coordinating spotter groups, how to report severe weather, and important safety considerations.
Each of the scheduled virtual trainings will be presented live with each training lasting approximately two and a half hours with a 10-minute break at the halfway point.
Since the presentations are online this year, pre-registration is required to attend.
People who are interested in attending a virtual training can visit www.weather.gov/tsa/spotter_training to register for one of the remaining six trainings.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
