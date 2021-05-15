Annual Labor Day Festival to be held with a focus on Choctaw culture

The Choctaw Nation announced this week the tribe’s annual Labor Day Festival will be held this year with applications now open for Choctaw performing artists, vendors, and camping.
The three-day festival will be held from September 3-5, 2021 at the tribe’s Capitol grounds in Tvshka Homma, Oklahoma.
Last year's festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We look forward to holding a culturally focused festival this year,” said Chief Gary Batton in a press release announcing this year’s festival. “The Labor Day festival is a time for everyone to gather and celebrate our faith, family and culture and we are elated to see everyone return this year.”
According to the tribe, this year’s festival will have a “narrowed schedule” with a primary focus on the culture of the Choctaw Nation.
A full schedule of events will be released in July, but events will consist of traditional events like gourd dancing, princess pageants, vendor booths and more.
Sporting tournaments and events such as chair volleyball, fittest Choctaw, horseshoes, softball, stickball, the tough touch Choctaw, volleyball, youth fitness challenge, and War Hoops 3-on-3 Basketball will also be on this year’s festival schedule.
The tribe has also put out an open call for Choctaw performing artists to submit their work for a chance to play Saturday, Sept. 4 on the main amphitheater stage.
Applications are open to groups, solo artists, and other performance-based mediums.
Performers who are interested are asked to submit a demo on CD, video, or a weblink, a current band or artist photo with current contact information, and tribal membership documents for review to tribalevents@choctawnation.com or by mailing Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Choctaw Artist Committee, P.O. Box 1210 Durant, OK 74702 by June 25, 2021.
All performers who submit an application must be over the age of 18 and a member of the Choctaw Nation.
Applications for food are also being accepted along with arts and crafts vendors.
Arts and crafts vendor applications for Choctaw, other tribal artists, and non-tribal artists, will be accepted online only through June 15 and can be found at www.choctawnation.com/labor-day. Questions about the application can be directed to Kerry Steve at 1-800-522-6170 extension 4090.
Food vendors have until July 30, 2021 to submit an application for review. A list of requirements and the application can be found at www.choctawnation.com/labor-day. Any questions can be directed to Valarie Robison at 1-800-522-6170 extension 4194.
Applications for those who wish to stay on the grounds in a recreational vehicle are also open. A lottery system will be used to approve applications.
According to the tribe, in 2019, 450 applications were received for the approximately 296 available RV spots on the Capitol grounds. Applications and requirements for an RV spot can also be found at www.choctawnation.com/labor-day.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.