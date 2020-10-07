Annual cash giveaway 'still on' in downtown McAlester

Organizers say the annual cash giveaway event that draws a large crowd each year around Christmastime in downtown McAlester is still on — with precautionary plans ready in case COVID-19 is still surging at that time.
Jeanie McCabe said this year's $10,000 Cash Giveaway is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at the intersection of Second Street and Choctaw Avenue without any changes yet, as organizers will work with the city to address any COVID-19 concerns as the time draws nearer for the event.
"We need something to be normal and maybe this is something that people will say 'oh, McAlester always does this and we're still doing this' and something for the community to be involved with," McCabe said.
"We feel like everyone kind of needs it and be kind of normal at Christmas," she added.
The annual cash giveaway draws people to downtown McAlester, lining both sides of Choctaw Avenue and overflow down each of the streets near the bandstand from which organizers announce prize winners.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows a record number of hospitalizations statewide attributed to the coronavirus — including 94,352 total cases, 80,211 assumed recoveries, 1,075 total deaths, and 13,066 total active cases statewide as of Oct. 7.
OSDH reported 121 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County on Wednesday — with 1,018 total cases, 877 assumed recoveries, and 20 total deaths.
Anyone in public places within McAlester city limits where social distancing is not possible is required to wear a protective face covering after city councilors voted to approve an ordinance that is set to expire Nov. 30 or upon action by the council.
McCabe said if the mask mandate were extended through the date of the event, attendees would be required to wear a protective face covering.
She said cash giveaway organizers have options for additional COVID-19 protocols — but want to wait until closer to the event date to make a decision.
"We have other options that we're going to roll out closer to time, but we don't want to say that we're doing it that way because we don't plan on doing it that way unless it's a 'have to' situation," McCabe said. "So everything is going to remain the same until we get closer to time and we'll see what our restrictions are then."
The event features several prize giveaways leading up to the grand prize winner announcement. Last year's grand prize rose to $25,000 in recognition of the event's 25th anniversary — but this year, the event will return to the usual $10,000 grand prize.
Winners are announced over a PA system and a local radio station so people can get from their vehicles to claim their prize at the main stage within the five-minute window to do so.
McCabe said committee members plan to wait until two weeks before the scheduled event date to reassess the situation "because you know how quickly it can change."
She said that would be the point where additional protocols might be put in place for the event — including additional time to walk to the stage from their cars to accept their prize, plus other potential precautions.
"But we would still be there with the hopper and draw (tickets)," McCabe said with a laugh. "We're going to do it no matter what changes we have to make."
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.