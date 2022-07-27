Reed Marcum wanted to honor the late Donna Curry in this year's school supply giveaway.
The McAlester High School senior said his former 4-H leader made an impact on him and many others in her 25 years as a teacher and counselor at Frink-Chambers School before she recently died from a brain aneurysm.
So he reached out to Common Roots owners to start a fundraiser shirts featuring Curry's favorite quote: "Make it a great day — or not — that choice is yours." Now, 300 book bags at the upcoming annual J. Michael Miller Book Bag Giveaway will also honor Curry.
"She helped almost everyone who had gone through Frink and touched them in some way," Reed said. "She even helped people who had not gone to Frink. She was just that kind of person."
Donna started as a kindergarten teacher at Frink-Chambers in 1997, soon earned a counselor's certificate and served as the school counselor for 25 years.
She was awarded with the 4-H Leader of the Year in Pittsburg County, Southeast Oklahoma, the state, and the Southern Region before finishing as a national finalist in her 12th year being involved with 4-H.
Reed said Donna provided support and motivation in his many community service projects through 4-H.
"She was a really close family friend and she really helped me get involved with 4-H," Reed said. "She was kind of like a second mom to me."
Reed organizes the annual J. Michael Miller Book Bag Giveaway with his stepdad, J. Michael Miller, his mom, Angie, with the help of volunteers to give students a bag full of school supplies before the start of each academic year.
This year's event is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at 323 ½ E. Carl Albert Parkway in downtown McAlester — with a goal of giving away 7,000 bags.
"The reaction from people is always priceless and amazing, but I think these past few years it's kind of when it's really been needed because of how COVID effected everyone," Reed said. "I think it's more needed now than it usually is."
The first book bag giveaway provided roughly 1,000 bags, with more than 12,000 given away in the past four years.
Organizers implemented a new car path for the event to help keep people safe after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – sticking with the same path this year.
The car line starts at the intersection of Main Street and Adams Avenue. Drivers must then continue east along Adams Avenue and turn right at Fifth Street, go through the roundabout on Washington Avenue and Fifth Street. Drivers must then turn right into the alley and exit on Third Street.
The idea for the event originated years ago after seeing fellow students with few school supplies.
Reed and family members organized the event to provide bags full of school supplies for anyone in need. Event organizers are still asking for donations — backpacks, pencils, crayons, notebooks, folders, glue sticks and more — that can be delivered to the J. Michael Miller law office.
The event also honors the memory of Hudson Campbell, the 2-year-old child of Kelley and Michael Campbell, who died of complications resulting from pediatric cancer in 2018.
Reed said the Campbell family's tragic loss inspired him to raise money to go toward area families impacted by pediatric cancer and to go toward research — the mission of the Hudson Strong Foundation.
This year's event also honors Kenna Mattioda, Leann Yandell, and Sergeant Miles Tarron.
He said a partnership with Shared Blessings started last year as the two organizations held similar events with the goal of helping area children get everything they need in preparation of going back to school.
Shared Blessings hosts an annual Back-to-School Bash — set this year for 5-7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ at 1700 S. Main St. in McAlester. The event offers children free socks and underwear, hygiene products, clothes, food and fun.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.