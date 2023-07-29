Reed Marcum said he is ready to hand over the reins to one of his biggest projects, but he is glad to see it stay within the family.
The recent McAlester High School graduate said his niece, Calleigh Tarron, will take over as the face of the J. Michael Miller Back Pack Giveaway and he is happy to help provide assistance as he can while starting college.
“This year I’ll still be helping and doing everything with the videos and such, but my niece will be the headliner for a lot of it with me in college,” Reed said.
“I never thought it would be this big, I never thought it would be going this long,” he added. “But it’s a great feeling to hand it off to the next person that’s going to do great things with it.”
Reed organizes the annual J. Michael Miller Book Bag Giveaway with his stepdad, J. Michael Miller, his mom, Angie, with the help of volunteers to give students a bag full of school supplies before the start of each academic year.
The first book bag giveaway provided roughly 1,000 bags, with tens of thousands given away in the past five years.
Any child that attends the event will receive one backpack full of school supplies for the upcoming academic year. The event does not have any income requirements for a child to receive a bag.
This year’s event is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at 323 ½ E. Carl Albert Parkway in downtown McAlester with a goal of surpassing last year’s total.
The Pittsburg County Health Department is also scheduled to offer free vaccines at the event for 4-year-olds and 11-year-olds.
Reed said Calleigh has helped with the event ever since she was able to pack bags, move supplies and more on the day of the event.
“She’s going to do a great job and it’s great seeing the community support for the project each year,” Reed said.
Organizers implemented a new car path for the event to help keep people safe after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — sticking with the same path moving forward.
The car line starts at the intersection of Main Street and Adams Avenue. Drivers must then continue east along Adams Avenue and turn right at Fifth Street, go through the roundabout on Washington Avenue and Fifth Street. Drivers must then turn right into the alley and exit on Third Street.
The idea for the event originated years ago after seeing fellow students with few school supplies.
Reed and family members organized the event to provide bags full of school supplies for anyone in need. Event organizers are still asking for donations — backpacks, pencils, crayons, notebooks, folders, glue sticks and more — that can be delivered to the J. Michael Miller law office.
The event also honors the memory of Hudson Campbell, the 2-year-old child of Kelley and Michael Campbell, who died of complications resulting from pediatric cancer in 2018.
Reed said the Campbell family’s tragic loss inspired him to raise money to go toward area families impacted by pediatric cancer and to go toward research — the mission of the Hudson Strong Foundation.
The event also honors Kenna Mattioda, Leann Yandell, and Sergeant Miles Tarron, and Donna Curry.
He said a partnership with Shared Blessings started last year as the two organizations held similar events with the goal of helping area children get everything they need in preparation of going back to school.
