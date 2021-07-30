Another year brings another 5,000 free bags of school supplies at an annual giveaway event — with even more backpacks being filled.
Reed Marcum, a McAlester High School junior, said he hopes to have event more bags to giveaway and some health options at the annual J. Michael Miller Book Bag Giveaway starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 323 ½ E. Carl Albert Parkway in downtown McAlester.
"It's exceeded my expectations," Reed said. "I never thought it would get this big and it's all because of the community support."
Reed organizes the annual event with his stepdad, J. Michael Miller, his mom, Angie, and the help of volunteers to give students a bag full of school supplies before the start of each academic year. The first book bag giveaway provided roughly 1,000 bags, with more than 12,000 given away in the past four years.
Last year's event moved to drive-through only amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event will still follow the same car path, but anyone without transportation can also walk up to the office as indicated by signs.
The car line for the event starts at the intersection of Main Street and Adams Avenue. Drivers must then continue east along Adams Avenue and turn right at Fifth Street, go through the roundabout on Washington Avenue and Fifth Street. Drivers must then turn right into the alley and exit on Third Street.
Volunteers will help direct drivers through the line.
"We're going to adopt that from now on, hopefully, and use it that way because it's safer and quicker in general," Reed said.
Reed said this year brought a partnership with another annual back-to-school event to continue helping as many area children possible.
Shared Blessings will host its Back-to-School Bash from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ at 1700 S. Main St. in McAlester. The event offers children free socks and underwear, hygiene products, clothes, food and fun.
"It's great for both of us so we can help more people," Reed said.
Reed said more individuals and businesses continued donating so this year's book bag event can provide a backpack for every child, when in previous years some would receive a drawstring bag.
He said the idea for the event originated years ago after seeing fellow students with few school supplies.
Reed and family members organized the event to provide bags full of markers, notebooks, folders, rulers and more for anyone in need. Event organizers are still asking for donations — especially folders, glue sticks and big erasers.
The event also honors the memory of Hudson Campbell, the 2-year-old child of Kelley and Michael Campbell, who died of complications resulting from pediatric cancer in 2018.
Reed said the Campbell family's tragic loss inspired him to raise money to go toward area families impacted by pediatric cancer and to go toward research — the mission of the Hudson Strong Foundation.
The Pittsburg County Health Department will also provide free COVID-19 vaccinations at the event.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines will be available at the Mobile Wellness Unit in front of the law office.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect you, your family and your community from the virus, including the Delta variant,” said Juli Montgomery, a regional administrative director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health. “Join us to take precautions to make this school year the healthiest yet.”
U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up, and the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine for anyone 18 and older. Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
More information is available by contacting the Pittsburg County Health Department at 918-423-1267.
Solidaritus Health in McAlester will also offer a free, noninvasive screening that detects certain types of brain cancer to any child at the event.
Medical professionals will provide brochures with some signs and symptoms to watch for early detection of brain tumors in children.
More information is available on the event's Facebook page.
