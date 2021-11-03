Annual $10K Giveaway set for Dec. 21

An annual cash giveaway drawing is set — and tickets are being distributed at several businesses.
Organizers said the annual $10,000 Cash Giveaway is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 21, at the corner of Second Street and Choctaw Avenue in McAlester with the hope that the community has fun with it.
“It's more about a community thing,” said organizer Jeanie McCabe.
"With the community coming together and it being a holiday event and being able to give somebody an option to have a great Christmas or do whatever they need to do with it is great," she added. "I love it."
The event is in its 27th year and draws hundreds each year lining both sides of Choctaw Avenue in McAlester with prize winners announced throughout the night ending with a grand prize of $10,000.
McCabe said organizers are grateful for a sponsor who made it possible to provide extra drawings for additional prizes this year that will be determined at a later date.
"We appreciate that and I'm sure the community will appreciate that when they win extra money this year too," McCabe said.
Tickets representing a chance to be drawn as a prize winner are distributed to customers at businesses in McAlester and the surrounding area.
This year’s sponsors total 86 with tickets at those businesses being given to customers starting this week. Tickets will be available for customers until the day of the drawing.
Each customer at a participating business is set to receive one ticket for each $10 spent at the business with a 100-ticket limit. McCabe said each business can then determine how to distribute tickets to a customer after reaching the individual limit.
Miss McAlester Emilee Coxsey and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen Hensley Kidd will draw some tickets and McCabe said she enjoys seeing the event give back to the surrounding area.
“I love seeing people lining the streets,” McCabe said. "And then seeing those people that made a point to shop McAlester — whether it's downtown or the highway or even across our area...and to know those people went into specific businesses at Christmasttime and give back to our community through that, I just love seeing that."
The giveaway event will begin with tickets placed in the hopper at 7 p.m. and several prize giveaways will precede the grand prize winner announcement.
Winners are announced over a PA system and a local radio station. The McAlester News-Capital will also livestream the event.
After a ticket number is announced, winners must present present the winning ticket and their driver's license on the stage within five minutes. Winners must be at least 18 years old.
A group of business owners started the event nearly 30 years ago as the McAlester Christmas Promotion, a nonprofit not affiliated with the city.
Sponsorships with a fee for initial tickets are still available by contacting Jeanie McCabe.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
