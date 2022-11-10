Annual $10,000 drawing preparations underway

An annual drawing held in downtown McAlester gives at least 10,000 reasons to shop local this holiday season.
Jeanie McCabe, who has organized McAlester’s annual $10,000 Cash Giveaway for the last nine years, said she enjoys seeing the excited reactions of winners as they make their way to stage.
“One year there was a lady that was running down Choctaw in sandals and she lost her sandals on the way. She was running barefoot,” McCabe said. “When she got there, she was so out of breath and was so excited. It wasn’t even the $10,000.”
This year’s drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 20, at the corner of Second Street and Choctaw Avenue in downtown McAlester.
McCabe said a group of business owners started the event nearly 30 years ago as the McAlester Christmas Promotion, a nonprofit not affiliated with the city, as a way to encourage residents to shop local. The original organizers got the idea to start a drawing in McAlester after seeing another Oklahoma town have success with their drawing.
The organizer said that mission still goes strong today as the drawing is in its 28th year.
“It’s to help promote business here in McAlester during the holiday season,” McCabe said. “28 years ago they were thinking the same concept, shop local.”
McCabe said organizers are grateful for a sponsor who made it possible to provide extra drawings for additional prizes this year that will be determined at a later date and that the cash prizes may be “a little more special” this year.
Additional prizes outside the cash prizes are also in the works according to McCabe.
“We will announce that in the next couple of weeks,” McCabe said.
McCabe said to watch the drawing’s Facebook page at “McAlester’s $10,000 Christmas Giveaway” for announcements regarding prizes.
Shoppers who visit a participating business will receive one free ticket when visiting with an additional ticket given for every $10 spent up to $1,000 — which amounts to 101 total tickets. Businesses can give more tickets if they choose, according to McCabe.
McCabe said the drawing has 89 sponsors this year with 87 of those businesses handing out tickets to customers.
To claim a prize, a ticket holder must be at least 18 years old and must present a valid form of identification at the drawing. A winner must also present a social security card by the next day when they pick up the prize for tax purposes. Winners can also not be employed at the business where the ticket originated from.
When a winning number is announced, the ticket holder will have five minutes to make it to the bandstand. Even though a winning ticket holder can have a law enforcement officer notify the stage that they are coming, they still have five minutes before another ticket is drawn.
Businesses must bring the tickets to the hopper before the event starts at the bandstand on Choctaw Avenue.
The drawing will be shown live by drawing’s Facebook page and on the McAlester News-Capital’s Facebook page. McAlester Radio will also have the drawing live on the radio.
Tickets will be available for customers until the day of the drawing.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
