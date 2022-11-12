Angels available on Monday

Anyone who wants to help children in the community through an Angel Tree project can do so on Monday.
The McAlester News-Capital and the McAlester Lions’ Club partnered with Tolliver Chevrolet for the third year of an Angel Tree project to provide clothes and a toy for children in need during the holidays — with angels available to be selected on Monday.
“We look forward to this project every year and the support our community gives to help children is amazing,” MN-C Publisher Reina Owens said. “Our community’s children deserve to have happy holidays and we're fortunate to have the support of the McAlester Lions Club, Tolliver Chevrolet, and so many from our area to make the Angel Tree bigger than ever this year.”
Angels will be available for anyone to pick up on Monday at the McAlester News-Capital offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester.
Every angel on the tree is numbered, so anyone purchasing gifts for an angel must number the gifts. Gifts must be new and unwrapped.
Sponsors for angels can contact the News-Capital office now so we can take your name and number to send you an angel after all nominations have been received.
Anyone who would rather make a donation or volunteer to shop for angels can also contact the News-Capital. Checks need to be made to the McAlester News-Capital Angel Tree.
Donations of new unwrapped toys, hygiene items, wrapping paper and holiday gift sacks will also be accepted.
Volunteers and staff will help package and deliver everything to designated areas for the angels.
The Angel Tree started three years ago as idea to help community members during the holidays at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
News-Capital representatives and the Lions Club members partnered to start the project and community members jumped at the chance to offer support from the first day.
People selected more than 150 angels on the first day the tree became available three years ago — and 278 children in need received a gift and clothes in the inaugural event.
Last year’s event helped more than 300 children in need in and around Pittsburg County and Tolliver Chevrolet partnered to help make the project even bigger this year.
Angels are placed on a tree at the News-Capital to represent a child in and around Pittsburg County needing assistance over the holidays. Each child on the tree is anonymous and receives at least one outfit, shoes, toys, jacket, and gloves — along with one small toy.
Children qualify to be on the Angel Tree if they are from a family experiencing financial crisis.
School counselors and administrators nominated children to benefit from the Angel Tree project. School staff can submit a list of students to Owens at rowens@mcalesternews.com by no later than Nov. 15th.
The list must include the following information:
• Gender
• Age
• Shoe size
• Pant size
• Top size
• Needs
• Wants.
School staff should also identify a size if the student requests a coat.
Submissions without student names should be labeled in a way the school staff can identify what they submit for each child.
If students have younger siblings in school, those siblings can be added to the list as long as the submission identifies them as family so they receive the same number of gifts.
School staff should also list the last day of school before the holidays break so the gifts can be delivered in time.
Anyone with further questions can contact Owens at 918-421-2010 or Lexey Lund at 918-421-2016.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
