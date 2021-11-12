Anyone looking to help children in the community can do so with the start of another Angel Tree.
The McAlester News-Capital and McAlester Lions Club partnered for a second year on an Angel Tree to help provide clothes for children in need across the community — with angels now available to be picked up at the newspaper's office.
"Our community showed such an amazing response to the Angel Tree project last year," McAlester News-Capital Publisher Reina Owens said. "We're so grateful for the Lions Club and community support as we continue the Angel Tree into its second year."
Cards placed on a tree at the News-Capital represent a child in and around Pittsburg County needing some help over the holidays. Each child benefiting from the Angel Tree project receives at least an outfit with shoes, jacket, and gloves — along with one small toy.
Children qualify to be on the Angel Tree if they are from a family experiencing financial crisis. Deadline to nominate an angel came in early November.
Anyone can pick an angel off the tree at the office at 500 S. second St. in McAlester.
All gifts must be new and unwrapped — with a deadline of Dec. 10 to return gifts to the News-Capital office.
Last year's inaugural event saw 278 children in need helped through community support.
Anyone who would rather make a donation or volunteer to shop for angels can also contact the News-Capital. Checks must to be made to the McAlester News-Capital Angel Tree and all proceeds benefit the Angel Tree project.
Donations of new unwrapped toys, hygiene items, wrapping paper and holiday gift sacks will also be accepted.
Volunteers and staff will help package and deliver everything to designated areas for the angels.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
