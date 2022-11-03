Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Western Pittsburg County in southeastern Oklahoma... * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 447 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. The Stuart Mesonet site has measured 2.45 inches of rainfall in 1 hour so far. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Mcalester... Kiowa... Savanna... Crowder... Canadian... Indianola... Ashland... Haywood... Scipio... Arpelar... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED