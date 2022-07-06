Andren: Big things coming to McAlester

New McAlester City Manager David Andren says he's coming onboard at the right time.
"These are exciting times for the city of McAlester," Andren said. "I'm coming in at the perfect moment to capitalize on these exciting times."
If the city's current revenue stream continues through sales tax disbursements and other sources, Andren predicted "Big things are coming to the city."
After arriving in McAlester last week, Andren visited a number of sites around the city with Mayor John Browne, but didn't have time to see everything he wanted. He plans to continue to check out various city operations during his first days heading the municipality.
"I've got a lot of site visits I need to complete," Andren said.
He said previous City Manager Pete Stasiak left a strong foundation when he retried, effective June 30.
"I'm not coming in to change the world Pete created," Andren said."He left a solid foundation you can build a house on. The work he has put in over the past 13 years has led to record income and record expenditures in our infrastructure."
Andren said he plans to continue with economic development endeavors in the city, by working to entice companies to move here, set up roots and bring in good-paying jobs.
"We have a great foundation to build on," he said.
To be competitive in obtaining potential new economic development projects, the city may have to look at ways to make the city's offers more competitive, said Andren.
"Sometimes you have to use some economic development funds," he said.
Mayor Browne said he's got to know the new city manager better during Andren's first week in McAlester.
"I've got to spend quite a bit of time with Dave," he said. "It gives me more confidence we made the right choice." Browne said one of the things that's impressed him is what Andren accomplished in the Air Force.
"He came in at the bottom and worked his way up to the top," Browne said, referring to Andren's rank as a noncommissioned officer when he retired from the military. Browne said Andren's Air Force experience should be helpful in his city management position, where he will oversee more than 200 city employees.
What attracted Andren to seek the McAlester city manager's job in the first place?
"I love this area," Andren said, adding he's already done the Talihina trail. "I was looking for something new when I saw this come open. Now, we're looking at hills and mountains and the size of the town was perfect."
Andren, who came to McAlester after previously serving as the city manager at Mangum, near the Texas border in Southwest Oklahoma, said the city has assets on which to build.
"We're going to continue to build on the city parks, to build on walkable areas," he said. People in companies considering a move to McAlester look at things such as city parks and other quality of life issues, he maintained.
"That's what companies want; they want parks," said Andren. He's been impressed by what he's seen so far of the city's parks system.
"We have an amazing parks department," he said. "Look at Hunter Park; it's a beautiful park."
At Hunter Park the city has added a new splash pad, resurfaced the walking trail, added new pickleball courts and made numerous other improvements, including a mural of the park's namesake, Michael J. Hunter, the first McAlester native to fall during the Vietnam War.
City of McAlester employee Johnny Reich designed the park additions.
"The man's an artist," Andren said. "We're going to continue down that path."
He's also been impressed by some of the volunteerism he's already seen in the city, including a group of individuals who have taken it upon themselves to make improvements at Lake McAlester.
What about the inflationary challenges every branch of municipal government across the U.S. currently faces?
"You adjust the budget up or down," Andren said. "If fuel prices drop, we can adjust the budget. We keep a close profile on that."
One of the groups Andren met with on Thursday were members of the Dancing Rabbit Music Association, the private group that's been bringing s series of free concerts to the community, beginning in 2021, in hopes of making McAlester once again a regional hub for live music.
The city of McAlester and Public Service Co. of Oklahoma has been supportive, including the installation of a new and stronger electrical power source at the corner of Third Street and Choctaw Avenue, where the outdoor stage is placed for the Dancing Rabbit concerts.
"We're already looking at the future," Andren said.
"I've already got my team on that. We've got to keep that momentum going."
