'An exciting era': New president breaking barriers in return to EOSC

Dr. Janet Wansick is happy to be back at Eastern Oklahoma State College
The new EOSC president started this month as the college's 20th leader in 112 years and the first female to serve in the top role. Wansick said she knows there will be challenges — but she is excited about returning to the college.
"For me, this is kind of like a homecoming," Wansick said.
"It's a wonderful place to be, lots of great support from the community, and wonderful faculty and staff," she added.
Wansick started as a math teacher at McAlester Public Schools from 1992 to 2002 before becoming a math professor at Northern Oklahoma College and East Central University.
She became dean of the Eastern Oklahoma State College McAlester Campus in 2011, soon serving two years as associate vice president of academic affairs, and two years as vice president for academic affairs.
The EOSC Board of Regents appointed Wansick on June 15 after a selection process further delayed by the pandemic, changes on the board and more. She succeeds Dr. Stephen E. Smith, who stepped down after 13 years in the position, and started July 1.
EOSC Board of Regents Chair Bobby Mouser in a press release from the school commended the selection.
"Dr. Wansick is without a doubt the right person to lead EOSC as we continue to work toward being the college of choice in southeastern Oklahoma,” Mouser said.
Wansick last served as vice president for academic affairs at Connors State College and said working in administration roles gave her the experience needed to serve in the top role at EOSC.
"I have actually supervised directly, almost every area at a college," Wansick said. She said her experience with academics, financial aid, federal compliance and more helped prepare her to face multiple issues.
EOSC announced this week it will require everyone on campus to wear a protective face covering.
The EOSC policy referenced the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for everyone older than 2 years to wear a cloth face covering in public to help prevent community spread of the virus.
EOSC requires face coverings indoors, in public areas, and outdoors if social distancing is not possible.
Face coverings will not be required for anyone in a personal office or on-campus living area, or while eating or drinking.
Anyone who doesn't comply with the policy can be prohibited from accessing buildings.
Wansick said she worked with the college's leadership team from the first day on a plan to ensure the safety of everyone coming to campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're excited about bringing everybody back and just trying to make sure we can do it in a manner where we follow CDC guidelines," Wansick said.
Wansick said EOSC's budget will "always be number 1" on her list of priorities, but she hopes to also increase enrollment.
As junior college enrollment has recently declined across the nation, Wansick said EOSC will focus on building up niche programs and other strategies to increase enrollment.
Wansick is also proud of an all-female leadership team at EOSC.
"I think it's an exciting era," Wansick said.
The team includes Vice President of Student and External Affairs Trish McBeath, Vice President of Administrative Services Amy Armstrong, Vice President of Academic Affairs Patricia Ratliff, and Chief Financial Officer Trisha White.
Wansick brings 28 years experience in Oklahoma secondary and higher education last served as vice president of academic affairs at Connors State College.
Wansick earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and master’s degree in secondary education from East Central University. She earned a doctorate in higher education administration from Oklahoma State University.
She is a member of the Pittsburg County Health Board, Pride in McAlester and McAlester Main Street. She has also previously served with the McAlester Chamber of Commerce, Rotary International, McAlester Defense Support Association, MPower Economic Development, as well as president of the McAlester Public School Board and Pittsburg County Crime Stoppers. Wansick is also a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma, Class XXVI. In 2019, she was recognized as one of the Journal Record’s “50 Making a Difference” honorees. She was also recognized by the McAlester Chamber of Commerce as the “Business Woman of the Year” in 2013.
