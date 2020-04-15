Crysta McFarland's children, Sophia and Alexandria, hunt for Easter eggs on a windy day as her parents watch from the window of their room at a McAlester assisted living community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
McFarland said her parents, Ruby and Don Riley, reside at Belfair of McAlester and both have Alzheimer's disease, which has complicated communicating to them why the window visits are important to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.
But McFarland said she and her siblings are still doing everything they can to stay in touch and visit them as often as they can with her parents staying in the safety of their own room at the facility.
“It’s been the hardest thing that we’ve all had to go through,” McFarland said. “It’s so hard and with their state of mind — we try to go.”
Many families have faced challenges in visiting their loved ones to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19-induced guidelines for long-term care facilities:
• restrict all visitation except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life situations
• restrict all volunteers and non-essential healthcare personnel (HCP), including non-essential healthcare personnel (e.g., barbers)
• cancel all group activities and communal dining
• implement active screening of residents and HCP for fever and respiratory symptoms
McFarland said she was "kind of in shock" when she heard about the restrictions because her parents saw her every day — but she and her siblings want to keep visiting any way they can.
“Our parents were always there for us through the bad and through the good,” McFarland said. “So I mean I just can at least let them see us and that we're still around and we haven’t abandoned them.”
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a state of emergency on March 15, and issued a catastrophic health emergency on April 2.
Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order that extends to April 30 for all 77 counties bans gatherings of more than 10 people and calls for people older than 65 and people with compromised immune systems to stay home.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported April 14 there were 2,184 confirmed positive cases statewide and 108 deaths due to COVID-19. Among those cases, 730 were in the 65-and-older grouping — as were 88 deaths or more than 81% of the COVID-19 related deaths across the state.
McFarland said she understands the importance of social distancing, but is saddened when her parents become frustrated because they can't hug and kiss their loved ones.
“My dad gets frustrated and tries to open up the window and then he wants to come outside to where we’re at,” McFarland said. “But my mom does pretty well. She does better than my dad with the window visit. As you can see, she was kissing me and she’ll smile through the window.”
McFarland said she visits her parents every day and brings her children along with her as often as she can.
She said the staff at Belfair is doing a good job and thanked them for their efforts amid the pandemic.
“We’ve always been happy with the job that they do,” McFarland said. “We appreciate them.”
