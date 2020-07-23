Emotion rushed through Donna Lay’s mind as she walked up to a Mexican restaurant to meet her two biological sisters — decades after they had been separated as children by adoption.
The 56-year-old McAlester woman said she was afraid of rejection or saying something that would upset her sisters, Jeanie Wall and Deborah Dry, during their first time back with each other.
But when it came time for the lunch July 17 at the Shawnee restaurant, excitement washed away the fears with happy tears.
“We hugged and laughed and cried…and hugged and laughed and cried,” Donna said with a smile.
“It’s like we had never been apart,” Deborah said.
“It was almost like you knew you loved each other before you’d even seen each other,” Jeanie said. “I don’t understand that feeling but I think it just has to do with family.”
Donna hadn’t seen her biological sisters in practically a lifetime and felt like she was meeting them for the first time.
She spent years searching for answers about her family history and thanked her daughter, Krystal, for the work she put in leading up to meeting her sisters.
Donna knew she was born in Arkansas, but didn’t remember her biological parents or her siblings.
Jeanie and Deborah remembered their little sister from childhood before they were placed into Department of Human Services custody when Donna was 2.
But Donna didn’t realize they had been searching for her.
“They were looking for me, too,” Donna said.
SEARCHING
Donna was adopted at 7 years old by Willard and Ima Jean Lay.
Willard served in the U.S. Army before going to work at the ammunition plant in McAlester from 1962 until his retirement as a supervisor in 1988. He then owned a pre-owned car shop until 1998; he died in 2009. Ima Jean was remembered in a 2001 obituary as a loving mother and friend, as the family fostered and adopted several children.
Donna said she loved her adoptive parents for providing her with a good home and childhood.
She graduated from Stuart High School in 1982 and served in the US Army in Germany before returning to the states.
Later in life, she started pursuing details of her family history — but she was denied access to the case file.
“I pretty much just gave up and thought ‘well, I’m just never going to find out if I had sisters or brothers,” Donna said.
‘OVERWHELMED’
When the local counseling business at which Krystal Lay works sent employees home in April, she decided she wanted to find her biological father.
The 34-year-old McAlester mom waited 4-8 weeks for the results of a DNA kit through ancestry.com to come back.
Results did not show her biological dad, but showed her nationality percentages, people she didn’t know to whom she is related — and she soon found what appeared to be siblings of her mom, Donna.
“I was a little overwhelmed,” Krystal said, referring to the new details of her family history.
Krystal told her mother about the discovery — then contacted several potentially newfound relatives for additional research and documents to confirm everything.
They learned Donna had two younger brothers and three older sisters, one of whom died.
Donna’s mother had lived in Alva, but spent the majority of the latter part of her life living in Muskogee — less than 100 miles from McAlester.
“I didn’t know what to say,” Donna said. “It just overwhelmed me so much.”
After the initial excitement of finding new relatives, Donna and Krystal said they wanted to find out more.
Krystal traded emails with Donna’s sisters, Jeanie Wall and Deborah Dry, to get more familiar and they soon decided to meet for lunch in Shawnee.
'ALWAYS LOVED HER'
Deborah’s voice cracked as she remembered being 5 and not wanting to leave her sister behind at a foster home.
“I wouldn’t let anybody touch my baby, that was my baby sister,” she said.
Deborah said she was 16 when she and Jeanie found each other and they often searched for their sister throughout life.
They found records and names had been changed, furthering complicating the search for Donna.
Jeanie said after her research, she never thought she would see her baby sister again after they were separated.
But that burden was lifted after contact from Krystal.
“If it wasn’t for Krystal doing all of her research, I really didn’t know what all there was,” Jeanie said. “It’s just amazing.”
Deborah went on to become a women’s prison counselor and now has three sons and one daughter, plus three of her husband’s children in their Kansas home.
She said finding Donna confirmed a feeling she always had.
“I’m very lucky and blessed to have a baby sister like Donna,” Deborah said. “I’ve always loved her and there’s not been a day that I haven’t loved her and wanted to be with her.”
Jeanie agreed and said she believes more was at work in bringing them together again.
“We’ve prayed for this for a long time for all of us finding each other,” Jeanie said. “I think God fulfilled a prayer that we had.”
The siblings hope to continue introducing Donna to more members of the newfound family and visit over holidays.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.