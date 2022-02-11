Alternative artists Stroke 9 set for Dancing Rabbit show

Members of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival have announced the band Stroke 9 as the first act to perform on the festival’s June lineup.
The concert is set for June 11 in downtown McAlester. Once again it’s being offered to the public free of charge, with the concerts presented by members of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival Association, volunteers and sponsors working with the group.
Stroke 9 is the first of three artists who will be performing at the free June 11 show. The other two will be announced over the next couple of weeks.
Dancing Rabbit Musical Association President Blake Lynch said Stroke 9 will be a great addition to the event. They will be the highest-selling album artists so far to perform at the Dancing Rabbit Festival, he said.
“They are by far the highest-charting,” Lynch said.
Stroke 9 members formed the band in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1989.
Their song “Little Black Backpack” made it all the way to #6 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay music charts on Oct. 9, 1999, followed by “Letters” which reached #27, on the same chart on April 27, 2000.
In addition to their chart hits, Stroke 9’s recording of “Washin’ N Wonderin’ “ is included on the soundtrack from the “Malcolm in the Middle” television show, while their song “Do It Again” is on the soundtrack for the “Scrubs” television program. They also contributed a song for the movie “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.”
While talking about the band, Lynch recalled listening to “Little Black Backpack” while he attended college. In booking the group, he spoke with Stroke 9’s lead singer, Luke Esterkyn. Lynch said it will be one of the first times, and maybe the very first time, the band has performed in Oklahoma.
An earlier Dancing Rabbit Music Festival show is set for May 7, also in downtown McAlester. It features Travis Linville to open the performances, followed by Joe Pug. Headliner John Moreland, is set to be joined by musician John Calvin Abney, who will accompany Moreland on guitar and harmonica.
Plans are also underway for the July 16 concert of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival, which will again be downtown and presented to concert-goers free of charge. Plans are to start announcing the July lineup after all the performers for the June concert series are announced.
The shows will again be held on an outdoor stage set up along Choctaw Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street. While the May 7, June 11 and July 15 shows will be presented free of charge to those attending the festival, paid sponsorships and VIP packages are still available for those who prefer them, Lynch said. Anyone who is interested can contact him at his office at 918-421-8843.
Food vendors are already set to participate in the May, June and July Dancing Rabbit Music Festival events, including several food trucks. An outdoor beer garden is available as well.
Organizers and sponsors are also working on making the 2022 shows more of a family-friendly, day-long event. They are still working on activities they hope to have available, including a downtown soap box derby for adults. Additional details regarding that event will be released as they become available, organizers said.
Although the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival shows are presented free to the public, Lynch asks that anyone planing to go the shows to go to the Dancing Rabbit Facebook site and hit “select”on attending the event. That will assist organizers and vendors with having a better idea of how many people will be in attendance, which Lynch said helps with the planning process for the festival series.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
