Almost one-third of Pittsburg County residents got COVID-19 jab

Nearly a third of Pittsburg County residents aged 16 or older have been given at least one vaccination for COVID-19 — and the health department is working to get the number even higher.
COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for walk-ins at the Pittsburg County Health Department, although appointments are still preferred.
"The best option is to call and schedule an appointment, but we are taking walk-ins," said Melissa Locke, an RN who serves as Pittsburg County/Regional District Nurse Manager for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
It's no longer necessary to make an appointment through the State Heath Department's online portal. Those wanting to make an appointment can simply phone the county health department at 918-423-1267.
Locke said 31.7% of the Pittsburg County population aged 16 or older have been given at least one of the COVID vaccines. In Pittsburg County, the number of people aged 16 or older is determined to be 34,966. Of those, 11,091 individuals have received at least one COVID-vaccination.
A total 26.6% of Pittsburg County residents 16 or older haver received both vaccinations in the two-shot series, Locke said. That amounts to 9,286 individuals.
What's her thoughts about having nearly a third of the eligible county population vaccinated with at least one shot?
"That's a good amount, but we still want to encourage those who have not had the vaccination to get one," Locke said. "It's easier than before."
Arrangements can be made for COVID-19 vaccination strike teams to go to local businesses, agencies or other entities in the county to administer vaccinations upon request.
"If a business or entity wants us to come, set up and give shots, we will," Locke said. Arrangements can be made through calling the local health department number.
People living in other counties in OSDH's Region 9 can also schedule appointments by calling their county health department, Locke said.
COVID-19 strike teams have already administered the vaccinations at 17 off-site locations around Pittsburg County. Members of the Oklahoma National Guard have assisted with theprocess.
Do those getting a COVID-19 vaccination at the Pittsburg County Health Department have a choice of which vaccine they get?
"Primarily, we're doing Phizer," Locke said, referring to one of the vaccinations that requires a two-shot series. Usually, one one day a week, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered. Locke said the Pittsburg County Health Department is currently using more of the Phizer vaccines because the facility has an ultra-cold freezer.
Since the Pfizer vaccine requires more refrigeration than the Moderna vaccine, more of the Moderna vaccines are being sent to counties in Region 9 that do not have an ultra-cold freezer, said Locke.
In Pittsburg County, there have been 4,639 total confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year, with 69 total deaths, the health department said.
McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said emergency officials have reduced activities in response to the pandemic, with fewer cases being reported.
"Our numbers continue to decline as far as active cases," Enloe said. "I feel confident we're going in the right direction."
He continues to maintain that those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination should get one.
"I want to continue to encourage our citizens to get vaccinated," he said.
Enloe said some COVID-19-related activities are still ongoing at the local Emergency Management Office.
"We're still giving disinfectant to schools," he said, noting that free disinfectant is also available to churches and other public entities at the Office of Emergency Management from 8 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays.
Enloe said he's planning to get together with all of the Office of Emergency Management's partners for an end of activity revue over the summer. It will be for the purpose of seeing if anything could or should be done differently
Other counties in the Oklahoma State Department of Health's Region 9 are Latimer, LeFlore, Pushmataha, Atoka, Coal, Bryan, Choctaw and McCurtain counties. COVID-19 vaccination strike teams have given the vaccinations at 43 off-site locations over the nine-county region, as of midnight May 4, when the latest numbers were available, Locke said.
While Locke is pleased at the nearly one-third of Pittsburg County residents aged 16 or older who have been vaccinated, she would like to see the number grow higher.
"It's a good start," said Locke.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcaleternews.com.
