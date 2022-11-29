It's a ride to remember.
An AirCare helicopter crew based at McAlester Regional Health Center gave McAlester High School senior Reed Marcum a surprise ride aboard their aircraft Monday after learning the day was significant to him.
It marked one year to the day since he learned of the loss of his brother, U.S. Army Sgt. Miles Jordan Tarron who died last year while serving with the Army in Alaska. McAlester-area residents and others honored Tarron by lining the streets when he was transported back to McAlester for funeral services.
Reed and his family arrived at the Southeast Expo Center around 1 p.m. Monday to pick up toys collected by the MRHC and others for the annual J. Michael Miller Toy Giveaway, a personal project for Reed and his family, including his stepfather, J. Michael Miller and his mother, Angie Miller. This year's free Toy Giveaway is set as a drive-through from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Ragan Auto at 306 E. Wyandotte Ave.
At the Expo Center, the AirCare crew surprised Reed with an offer to give him a helicopter ride in his brother's memory. Reed smiled and accepted the offer. The crew also offered to take along a gentleman who'd helped Reed with the toys at the Expo Center parking lot, a man dressed in red and white and introduced as Santa Claus.
Anticipation obviously grew as helicopter paramedic Christian Geiger helped outfit Reed with a flight helmet before he climbed aboard the aircraft.
Those who were at the Expo Center for the toy transfer gathered around at a safe distance to watch. Pilot Jason Norman started the helicopter, with the rotary blades rotating faster and faster, lifting the aircraft from the Expo Center parking lot. As the helicopter climbed skyward, it briefly hovered above the Expo Center grounds, then headed east to give the passengers a better-than-bird's eye view of McAlester.
Watching Reed climb on board the aircraft for his first-ever helicopter ride held a special significance for Angie Miller, the mother of both Reed and Sgt. Tarron.
"His brother was a member of the 82nd Airborne," Miller said. She said Sgt. Tarron's goal when he joined the Army had been to become a helicopter pilot.
She said when Reed first learned the toy transfer had been set for Nov. 28, he noted that was a year to the day since his brother's passing.
"He was always close to his brother," Angie Miller said.
The ride came about after MRHC Foundation Executive Director Chris Plunkett became aware of the situation. He said he discussed the possibility of giving Reed a surprise helicopter ride with Courtney Harrison, the base medical manager for AirCare at the McAlester hospital.
"I told Courtney it was the anniversary of his brother's passing," Plunkett said. Everyone agreed they would surprise Reed and Santa with the offer of a helicopter ride Monday.
Tarron served as a specialist in chemical, radiological, biological and nuclear weapons with the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, according to the U.S. Army.
He enlisted in the Army in October 2016 and deployed to Afghanistan from September 2017 to March 2018. He deployed to Kuwait from January to May 2020. He earned several decorations and awards during his time in the military.
Reed, a member of the Oklahoma 4-H Club Hall of Fame, has a history of giving and helping to others. His many projects include collecting toys and gifts for the annual Michael J. Miller Toy Giveaway, both this year and in previous years.
Angie Miller said this year'sToy Giveaway will be held in loving memory Hudson Campbell, Kenna Mattioda, Donna Curry, Leann Yandell, McAlester Police Officer Danny Kelley, Reed's brother Sgt. Tarron and grandmother Lucy Nobles, "who never missed a toy giveaway."
