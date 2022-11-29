Holidays bring people together to celebrate family, friends and good cheer.
Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and the whole holiday season mean so much to me as family gets together to share old memories and make new ones. A little holiday cheer always makes it even more fun so here are some recipes if you want to mix it up from some of the winter classics like eggnog, hot buttered rum, mulled wine, or a hot toddy:
PEPPERMINT BARK MARTINI
Ingredients
• 1 1/4 ounces RumChata liqueur
• 1 1/4 ounces peppermint schnapps
• 3/4 ounce white crème de cacao
• 1 1/4 ounces heavy cream or half-n-half
For Rimming Glasses
• 2 tablespoons white chocolate chips `
• 1 tablespoon candy canes
• Mini candy canes to garnish
Recipe
1. Crush candy canes and melt white chocolate in the microwave on a flat plate for 30 seconds apiece until melted.
2. Rim the martini glass with melted chocolate, then dip the rim in the crushed peppermint. Glasses can be chilled until ready to serve.
3. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, then pour in the RumChata, peppermint schnapps, crème de cacao, and cream. Cover and shake until chilled.
4. Strain into the martini glass and serve cold. Can garnish with mini candy cane.
CHRISTMAS MIMOSA
Ingredients
• 1 ½ ounces pomegranate or cranberry juice
• 1 ½ ounces orange juice
• 4 ounces prosecco, champagne or other sparkling wine
Recipe
1. Add pomegranate or cranberry juice and orange juice to a champagne flute.
2. Tilt the flute and pour in the prosecco, champagne or other sparkling wine
