ACE Medical celebrates Suters' retirement

ACE Medical Equipment on Main Street in McAlester recently celebrated the retirement of Ben and Lana Suter.
Ben and Lana have owned ACE Medical for more than 30 years and decided to retire. ACE was bought out by Advanced Care Medical Equipment. Advanced Care Medical Equipment's home office is located in Durant.
Larry Dalton will be the new company manager. Dalton and his team grilled hamburgers and hotdogs and gave away a reclining lift chair and television during the retirement celebration that was also ACME's grand opening.
