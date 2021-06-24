Acclaimed singer Early James at Spaceship Earth Friday night

McAlester live music fans don't have to wait until the next installment of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in July to enjoy another free live music performance in McAlester.
Critically-acclaimed and fan-favorite recording artist Early James is set to perform a free show at Spaceship Earth, 345 E.Choctaw Ave., at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 25.
James released his debut album, "Singing for My Supper" in March 2020, produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, released through Warner Music Group's Nonesuch Records and Auerbach's Nashville-based Easy Eye Sound studio.
He's already had several breakout songs from the album, including "High Horse," "It Doesn't Matter Now" and "Blue Pill Blues."
James, who is from Alabama, has named artists such as Johnny Cash, James Taylor, Howlin' Wolf, Fiona Apple, Conway Twitty and Hank Williams as among his early music influences. He's received positive reviews from "American Songwriter," "Rolling Stone," NPR, "The New York Times" and others.
The News-Capital spoke with James by phone Thursday as he and his band were headed down the highway to Oklahoma. Told he had some big fans of his album in McAlester, James said "I hope they are as excited to hear us as we are to play."
He's bringing a full band to his McAlester gig, consisting of a guitarist, bassist, drummer and a steel guitarist.
"They are rare, but we found one," James chuckled.
In addition to his recording, James is featured in a couple of well-received videos for his songs "High Horse" and "It Doesn't Matter Now." "High Horse" has the feel and mood of an old black-and-white Western. James said he had to leave on tour before the video shoot with the Western scenes.
"They took our live performance and sprinkled in the cowboy stuff," he said.
With so many influences, how would he describe his music?
"It's all over the place," James chuckled. He said he once heard someone describe it as Americana-doom — but he didn't totally agree.
One of his favorite performances occurred when he got to play on the stage of the Ga Ana Theatre in Georgiana, Alabama, on the same stage where a young up-and-coming Hank Williams once played.
James is glad to be returning to live performances after the COVID-19 shutdowns, which is another reason he's looking forward to his McAlester performance.
"It's slowly, but surely, coming back together," James said.
Adam Gronwold, who is part of the group organizing the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival series, is also at the helm of Spaceship Earth. He's excited about James' Friday night performance in McAlester.
"I have a friend who introduced me to his music when his album came out," Gronwold said. Gronwold jams with some other members of the Dancing Rabbit team along with other musicians and he and said they've added a couple of Early James songs to their setlist.
"We saw he was playing at the Mercury Lounge in Tulsa on Thursday night," Gronwold said, so he and some friends took a shot at getting James to come to McAlester and were successful.
Gronwold said Auerbach did a great job in producing James' first album, noting the significance of having a member of The Black Keys producing an artist's debut recording.
"It's good music," Gronwold said.
Spaceship Earth plans to continue hosting live music performances every weekend, either on a Friday or Saturday night, with a few exceptions, when they'll have live performances both nights.
"Sometimes we'll double up," said Gronwold.
