An unprecedented number of mail-in absentee ballot applications are pouring into the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in advance of the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election.
Voters have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, to get an absentee ballot application to the Pittsburg County Election Board in time to be processed in time for the election – but by last Friday afternoon, the amount of absentee ballot applications had already surpassed numbers in previous presidential election years.
"We've sent out a ton of them," said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
"It's more than we've ever sent before," said Barnes. "It's a record."
What does the huge amount indicate?
"It looks like people are interested in this election, which we know," Barnes said of the upcoming election which includes the hotly-contested race between President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden.
Election workers had received 1,572 mail-in ballot applications as of Friday afternoon, said Pittsburg County Election Board Clerk BreeAnn Williamson. Out of those ballots sent to mail-in voters, 868 had already been returned to the election board office.
The 1,572 mail-in ballots is almost double the total amount the amount received during the 2016 U.S. presidential race between then-Republican candidate Trump and Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
"In 2016, we mailed out 873 and we received 693 back," Barnes said.
Mail-in absentee ballot voters can apply in-person at the Election Board office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101; McAlester, OK, 74501.
Forms are also available online and can be completed and submitted electronically at www.elections.ok.gov. Also, election officials said a print form can be downloaded at that site.
Voters who receive mail-in absentee ballots must mail them in time to have them in the hands of election workers by the times polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Obviously this election cycle is generating a lot more interest in mail-in absentee voting than the 2016 election. Whether that's due to concerns about COVID-19 or more interest in the presidential race and other races on the ballot is not known at this point.
Whatever the reason, local election officials are encouraged by the interest many have already shown in exercising their right to vote in the November election.
"I'm glad people are getting out and voting," Barnes said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
