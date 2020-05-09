AARP elects new officers

Submitted photoPittsburg AARP County Chapter officers for 2020 were installed earlier in the year by former president Fredonia Vogle. Officers are, from left, Jean Staples, treasurer; Polly Hamilton, secretary; Gail Huddleston, vice-president; and Joe Ann Vermillion, president. The chapter regularly meets at 10:30 a.m. on the third Monday of each month in the dining room of The Meeting Place. Following national AARP guidelines, no chapter meetings have been scheduled between March and the first of June. During ihe interim of actual meetings, the chapter is participating in a project entitled “AARP Friendly Voices”. Members were polled and those who would like to receive a call from a fellow member were paired with members wanting to make calls. This is helping to insure that physical distancing does not mean eliminating social interaction. Twenty-three out of 27 members are taking part in this project.