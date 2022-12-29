Here’s a look at a timeline of some notable events in our coverage area during 2022.
Jan. 1: Oakley Sue Finnerty became Oklahoma’s first baby born in the new year just minutes after midnight at McAlester Regional Health Center.
Feb. 21: Laurie Smith is named the 2022 McAlester Public Schools Teacher of the Year.
March 4: Shawn Howard is appointed as CEO of Mcalester Regional Health Center to replace the retired David Keith.
March 5: Pittsburg wins Class B girls basketball state title for school’s first-ever championship.
March 12: McAlester wins Class 5A girls basketball state championship for fourth in program history and first since 2010.
March 21: Starbucks opened as the first business at the Shops at McAlester.
April 1: Hobby Lobby opens at the Shops at McAlester.
May 7: Dancing Rabbit Music Festival features Travis Linville, Joe Pug, and John Moreland.
May 7: Armed Forces Day Parade celebrates 75th anniversary in McAlester.
May 13-14: The Italian Festival celebrated its 50th anniversary.
May 14: Grillmarks Festival brings free community fun to downtown McAlester.
May 17: Dr. Robert Steeber as superintendent of McAlester Public Schools to replace the retired Randy Hughes.
June 11: Dancing Rabbit Music Festival free concert features Stroke 9, Josie Dunne and Flobots.
June 18: Michael Hunter Park re-dedication ceremony highlights Juneteenth festivities.
June 29: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Castro-Huerta v. Oklahoma that the state can prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes committed on tribal land when the victim is Native American.
July 1: David Andren starts as city of McAlester’s city manager after being hired June 7 to replace the retired Pete Stasiak.
July 16: Dancing Rabbit Music Festival free concert features The Texas Gentlemen, singer-guitarist Shawn James, and the Quaker City Nighthawks.
Oct. 4: Oklahoma Tax Commission makes “ precedential” ruling that Native Americans living within “McGirt defined boundaries” do not qualify for a state tax exemption.
Oct. 8: Stuart wins Class B fast-pitch softball state championship.
Oct. 13: Chick-fil-A opens at Shops at McAlester.
Nov. 5: Downtown McAlester hosts 2022 Ribtoberfest.
Nov. 12: Dancing Rabbit Music Festival held its first fall edition featuring festival favorites John Fullbright and Charlie Parr.
Dec. 6: The Pittsburg County Abuse Response Abuse Effort dedicates Ryan’s House — a new facility for child welfare professionals to provide services to abuse victims.
Dec. 7: McAlester receives Purple Heart City designation.
