Two great musical artist have passed away in the past few days.
One is a household name among music fans of several generations, while the other’s name is not as well-known, even though he played on numerous iconic recordings.
Tina Turner is considered a music legend for her work from the 1960s onward, both for her work as with her former husband, as Ike & Tina Turner, and as a solo artist.
She died Tuesday at the age of 83 at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, after what has been called “a long illness.”
The other musical artist, William “Bill” Lee, died at his home in Brooklyn, New York, at the age of 94.
Tina Tuner, of course, had numerous hits and performed live in front of enthusiastic audiences around the world, beginning as Ike and Tina Turner in the 1960s and going forward to her solo career that really took off in the 1980s and never let up until she retired from performing several years ago.
From hits such as “River Deep and Mountain High” as a member of Ike and Tina Turner to her later solo career with hits such as “Private Dancer” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It” Tina Turner remained a phenomenal performer throughout her career.
She famously escaped what she said was her abusive relationship with Ike Turner to reach even greater heights with her solo career.
Bill Lee is best-known for playing bass, often the big stand-up instrument sometimes called the double bass.
His son, the film maker and director Spike Lee, would become much more well known than he ever did — but Bill Lee’ bass playing graced some of the most iconic recordings ever made.
He also scored soundtracks and wrote songs for some of his son’s movies, including “Do the Right Thing,” “Mo’ Better Blues” and “She’s Gotta Have It.”
Though musicians who back other singers are sometimes called sidemen, many of them transcend that role — becoming an integral part of the recordings to which they’ve contributed so much.
Bill Lee played such a role in many of the recordings on which he collaborated with other musicians.
“I first became aware of Bill Lee as a musician when I learned he played bass on Bob Dylan’s original recording of “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” on Dylan’s groundbreaking album, “Bringing It All Back Home.”
It’s the album on which Dylan famously went electric when he made the shift from a folk-based musician to playing with a rock band.
“It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” is the final cut on the album and for it, Dylan with his acoustic guitar and harmonica along with Bill Lee and his bass are the only musicians on the track.
The entire album “Bringing It All Back Home,” including Dylan and Bill Lee on “It’s All Over Now,Baby Blue” are now in the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Considered primarily a jazz musician, Bill Lee was the go-to-guy for folk-based performers and singer-songwriters in the 1960s and 1970s.
In the late 1950s, he recorded with Oklahoma’s Woody Guthrie and he would later record with Woody’s son Arlo, as well.
He also recorded with artists such as Simon & Garfunkel, Gordon Lightfoot, Judy Collins and Peter, Paul and Mary, to name a few.
Lee also recorded a couple of albums with Aretha Franklin early in her career, when Columbia Records was still promoting her as a jazz artists.
In addition to Tina Turner’s many musical contributions, we can also thank her for her indirect role in convincing another famed musician to once again begin performing his own songs.
John Fogerty, known as the powerhouse singer, lead guitarist and songwriter behind Creedence Clearwater Revival, had refused to perform any Creedence songs live for years, following a prolonged conflict and legal battle with Saul Zaentz, the head of his one-time record label, Fantasy Records.
Since Zaentz owned the rights to Fogerty’s Creedence Clearwater Revival songs at the time, Fogerty did not perform any Creedence songs lives for a period for years. He later said he figured performing the songs live would allow Zaentz to profit from them even more.
One of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s biggest hits had been “Proud Mary,” Fogerty’s song about “Rolling on a river.” It went to # 2 in 1969 — and just two years later, in 1971, Ike and Tina Turner issued their own version of the song.
That version rocketed to #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won Ike and Tina Turner a Grammy Award in 1972 for Best R&B Vocal Performance.
Flash forward to 1987, when the great singer and musician Taj Mahal is performing a show with his band at the Palomino nightclub in Los Angeles.
Taj Mahal was — and is — such a respected musician that his audience for that night’s performance included other luminaries.
He invited some of them to join him onstage for an impromptu jam – with his special surprise guests for the onstage jam including Bob Dylan, George Harrison and John Fogerty, who had continued to make music with his solo career.
They played a number of cover songs that night.
Oh yes, one of the members of the Graffiti Band performing alongside Fogerty, Dylan, Harrison and Taj Mahal of the Palomino stage that night included Oklahoma’s own virtuoso Native American guitarist, Jesse Ed Davis.
I’m sure Davis took it all in with his usual cool. After all, he’d already shared the stage with Dylan and Harrison at Harrison’s Concert for Bangladesh.
Davis is also the slide guitarist on Dylan’s hit recording of “Watching the River Flow” — which he got a chance to perform that hight when Harrison — not Dylan — performed it from the Palomino stage.
With a few exceptions the impromptu superstar group performed cover songs that night, with Fogerty taking the lead on “In the Midnight Hour” and “Knock on Wood.”
Harrison did some Carl Perkins songs that he and Ringo had covered with The Beatles, “Matchbox” and “Honey Don’t.”
Harrison and Fogerty teamed up for another Perkins classic, “Honey Don’t.”
They even let Taj Mahal have another go at the microphone for a version of Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.”
At one point Fogerty stepped forward and said “We’re going to do this because Bob Dylan asked me to do this.”
He then launched into “Proud Mary” — the first time he’d performed that song — or any Creedence Clearwater Revival song — live in years.
I’m sure the audience members who came to see and hear Taj Mahal that night could hardly believe their good luck.
Not only did they see the one-night supergroup with Dylan, Harrison, Taj Mahal and Fogerty — they even got to see Fogerty perform a Creedence Clearwater Revival song for the first time in years.
Fogerty later told how Dylan convinced him to perform “Proud Mary” that night.
Dylan said “Hey John, if you don’t do these tunes, the whole world’s going to remember ‘Proud Mary’ as Tina Turner’s tune.”
Dylan’s word of advice to Fogerty must have made a big impression.
When Fogerty performed later that year at a benefit for Vietnam veterans in Washington on July 4, 1987, he played a full set of Creedence Clearwater Revival songs — and he’s been performing them ever since.
