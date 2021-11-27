For Gerald Monte and the fellow American soldiers he served with during the war in Afghanistan, Christmas in 2003 looked to be a lonely time.
Not only were they separated from their loved ones who were thousands of miles away back in the U.S.A, they were in the middle of a war zone. Although some Afghan soldiers served proudly alongside the American and Allied forces, some other Afghans were ready to try to kill them at the slightest opportunity.
They were stationed in a country where most of the people did not celebrate Christmas, but Monte and his fellow soldiers were determined not to let the holidays pass by without doing something to celebrate the spirit of the season. They tried to figure out the best way to celebrate it.
"We were all excited," Monte recalled. "We said 'Let's do something for somebody else.'"
They conducted a few brainstorming sessions. When one of the soldiers suggested they work with one of the orphanages in Kabul, they instinctively knew that was it.
•••
Monte served in Afghanistan as a member of the 45th Infantry Brigade of the Oklahoma National Guard, 180th Battalion in 2003-2004. He missed his wife, Susan, back home. He also missed his children, daughter Maci and his stepson, Nick Thomas.
He recalls one letter he sent to his then-8-year-old daughter back in Oklahoma.
"I hope you understand that I would rather be home with you, but I must do what our country asks me to do," he wrote. "I can only imagine these people want their freedom as much as you and me."
Monte said he came to understand that having a parent away fighting a war can be very difficult for children.
"We don't realize the strain it puts on a young child," he said.
•••
Monte had enlisted in the Oklahoma National Guard following his high school graduation.
"I joined right out of high school in 1984 in Enid,Oklahoma," he said. By the time the 9-11 attacks on Twin Towers occurred, Monte was already a highly-trained soldier serving as a major with the Oklahoma National Guard. He felt ready to do his part following the attack on America.
"After 9-11, we got a date for deployment in August 2003," he said. Monte felt ready to do his part following the attack on America, although he would miss his loved ones.
"I had a big yearning to be there," said Monte. "You're torn between your loved ones and your love of country. I knew there was a bigger calling for me over there.
"It was natural for me to want to go to Afghanistan," he said. "I felt like I wanted to go for the people who lost their lives during the attacks of 9-11."
•••
In November, 2003, Major Monte was stationed in Kabul, which has a population of approximately 4.435 million. He and his fellow soldiers experienced Thanksgiving away from home that November, with the Christmas holidays coming up next.
"Thanksgiving wasn't as hard," Monte said, "but Christmas made it that much harder." Monte said he didn't have anyone in Afghanistan, other than his military family — which he fully appreciated.
"When you're watching each other's back, they're family," he said.
"It was a very somber time," Monte recalled. " You really wanted to be with your family and friends. We did what we could to take our minds off ourselves. During that Christmas, it was better to give than to get."
Once they decided to give to some orphans in Afghanistan, they hoped to do it in a big way.
They started contacting family and friends back in the states, asking them to send clothing, shoes, toys, personal items and other materials to help with the soldiers' planned Christmas celebration.
"This wasn't just an offhand thing," Monte said. "We planned it for several weeks. When the idea came, we said this is what we'll do. We'll have Christmas in Afghanistan."
"We pulled out all the stops," Monte recalled We asked our family and friends to send what they could."
The response from their family and friends back in the states proved to be much more than they expected. Those back home not only gathered items themselves, when others learned of the donation drive to benefit the orphanage in Afghanistan, they wanted to help as well.The response from their family, friends and others helping back in the states proved to be much more than the soldiers had hoped for when they made the request — and they felt overjoyed to get it
"We had truckloads of of clothes and food and toys," Monte said. "It's amazing how giving people are. They wanted to help these kids."
They also decided on an orphanage they would like to help, but first they needed to make sure those running it wanted to participate.
"We went out to the orphanage prior to Christmas and asked if it would be OK to sponsor this orphanage and bring gifts, food and clothing," Monte said. He said those operating the orphanage were glad they wanted to help the children, with orphanages apparently not given the highest priority by the Afghan government at the time.
Monte still remembers the joy of giving to the approximately 200 children who were staying at the orphanage — and the joy the kids felt when receiving those gifts,
"We had gifts from the age of being a small baby right up to the teens," he said.
"Even though they didn't celebrate Christmas, we were celebrating Christmas in our hearts."
•••
Today Monte is senior vice president a the First National Bank in McAlester, where he's been working since 1995. He took leave when he served with the Oklahoma Army National Guard in Afghanistan in 2003-2004. Behind his desk is a display which includes the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, medals the U.S. military awarded him for his service in Afghanistan.
"I was there about six months before I was injured," Monte said.
Included in the frame with the medals display is a photo of Monte and another member of the U.S. military, a member of the U.S. Air Force named Henry Christle — an airman whose life Monte saved during a catastrophic event that occurred when they, along with some other U.S. military members and their Afghan counterparts, arrived at a site where they were charged with destroying some munitions.
Asked about the airman in the photo, Monte remembered what happened the day they both were injured in Afghanistan,n Monte served as part of a U.S. team advising an Afghan Army Battalion, which consisted of around 600 troops.
"Out teams had captured some enemy ammunition," Monte said. "Our mission was to destroy that ammunition."
As they were getting ready to conduct the demolition process, some of the shells suddenly exploded.
"A couple of rounds went off," Monte said, describing the rounds as large Russian-made shells, similar to rockets. The explosion killed four Afghan soldiers and injured four American military members, including Monte, and also injured another four Afghan troops.
"I was about five feet from the explosion," said Monte, who temporarily lost all hearing when the blast went off. He recovered enough to see an injured American airman named Henry Christle, who was part of the team, "bleeding out" with the very real possibility he would bleed to death before help arrived. Even though the very real possibility of more shells detonating remained, Monte acted quickly to reach the badly wounded airman's life.
"I ran back into the explosion site and pulled him out," Monte recalled. As a major, Monte had some equipment to help the wounded until medics arrived. He fashioned a tourniquet around the injured airman's leg and started working on putting an IV in the airman's arm.
Monte stayed with Christle as they were transported to a medical center they were treated for their injuries. Monte suffered a hearing loss, including punctured eardrums as well as a hip injury.
"I wasn't able to walk very well," Monte said. Medical and military personnel decided he would benefit from further treatment and recuperation back in the United States.
Various theories were compiled as to what could have called the explosion, including a the possibility of a booby trap. With no cause ever officially determined, Monte did not want to speculate about it. His thoughts were rather with his fellow soldiers.
"I think about those guys every day," he said.
•••
After arriving in the U.S., Monte spent four months at Fort Sam Houston In San Antonio, a U.S. Army base also called the Home of Army Medicine. His recuperation process included physical therapy at Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston, considered the Army's flagship medical institution.
Along with his walking ability, his hearing started to slowly improve.
"My ears healed up in 30 days," Monte said.
Monte is thankful for the medical teams at Fort Sam Houston and Brooke medical center — and he's also grateful to everyone who prayed for him to recover.
"The holes in my eardrums healed up," Monte said. "I believe in the power of prayer."
Eventually Monte returned home, first for a temporary visit, called convalescent leave. He would still have to report back to Brooke Medical Center for further treatment before returning home permanently. Did he have any challenges returning to civilian life after serving in a war zone?
"I was very strange," Monte said. "It was more difficult than I anticipated."
Although he felt glad to be reunited with his family, a part of him felt he should still be in Afghanistan, doing what he could for the American and Afghan troops with whom he he had served.
"When you're part of a group that feels that close, you find yourself thinking they're your responsibility," Monte said. He finally realized he would have to do whatever it took to adapt back to civilian life, for his family's sake.
Although the the explosion in Kabul knocked Monte out of the war, it didn't knock him out of the military. He continued to serve as an officer until his retirement from the Oklahoma Army National Guard.
"I'm proud I served my country," Monte said.
And for every Christmas since then, he's always remembered that special one all those years ago when he and other Americans, along with their family and friends back home, came together to do something special for hose orphaned children in Afghanistan
We were in a foreign land and were able to take our minds off our family and friends," Monte said.
"It was one of my favorite Christmases ever."
