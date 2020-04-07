This week marks the beginning of a new and unexpected experience for Oklahoma students, teachers and school staff. Although we did not anticipate ending the year this way, I am proud of the distance learning plan McAlester Public Schools has developed to allow students to learn from home. We know this change is difficult, and there is sadness about missing or delaying special events and activities. During this time, students and their families can count on McAlester Public Schools to support them, both academically and emotionally.
While this health crisis has presented many challenges, it also has given us opportunities to help one another. Since March 23rd, the district’s child nutrition and bus driving staffs have served 15,455 Grab and Go meals to local children. We are also grateful for our continued partnership with Shared Blessings to help meet the needs of our students. MPS also donated 80 containers of Clorox wipes to McAlester Regional Health Center. Additionally, our staff completed the massive task of developing a distance learning plan in just a matter of days. I want to commend and thank all of our school employees for their hard work and commitment. McAlester Public Schools has an incredible team.
The next few weeks will unveil a temporary new normal for us all. Kitchen tables will double as classroom/office spaces, and our world will be limited to the walls of our own homes. I would like to thank parents for partnering with the district on this journey. While they will be assisting their children in person, they will not be alone. Teachers will be just a phone call, email or videoconference away.
We are fortunate to serve a community that values public education and understands that flexibility is necessary to meet the needs of students. Parents if your child’s teacher has not contacted you, please reach out to your principal and let us know. A school is not a building; it is a family of caring, knowledgeable professionals making a difference for students every day. Our district is home to the best, and they will finish the school year strong.
Thank you for your support of McAlester Public Schools.
Sincerely,
Randy Hughes
Superintendent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.