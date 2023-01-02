McAlester and Pittsburg County lost some influential figures in 2022.
PRIMUS MOORE
Primus Moore made a lasting impression on people in his nearly four decades at McAlester schools and a lifetime of community involvement.
Moore worked in several roles at McAlester Public Schools over nearly 40 years and helped lead an ongoing effort to renovate his alma mater, L’Ouverture School, before he recently died at age 75 after ongoing health issues.
“All he ever wanted is for us to be the best that we can be,” said Rosalyn Jones, the MPS Afro Student Union co-sponsor who said Moore was a longtime friend and mentor.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said Moore also served the community on the zoning and planning commission for several years, attended myriad community events, was involved with the American Legion, and much more.
He said Moore made so many contributions to the community that he hopes to declare a Primus Moore Day in the city in the coming months.
“It was a sad day for McAlester to hear of his passing,” he said.
Moore graduated in 1965 as the class president of L'Ouverture School, the public school Black students attended from 1908 to 1968 — when 115 L'Ouverture High School students integrated with McAlester High School.
He helped fellow L'Ouverture alumni Herbert Keith lead an ongoing effort to restore the former school building at 1401 E. Cherokee Ave. now called the L'Ouverture Historical Center.
Moore graduated from Langston, Oklahoma’s only historically black college or university, in 1969 and started what became a decades-long career in education in Gary, Indiana.
He previously told the News-Capital he remembered meeting Civil Rights Era leaders including Jessie Jackson, Andrew Young, John Conyers, Muhammad Ali, Coretta Scott King and more during his time in Indiana.
Moore started working at MPS the Monday after Thanksgiving in 1982 and was involved with the district until his retirement in December 2021 — when his friends and colleagues shared what he meant to them during his retirement party.
Some of the roles Moore filled during his 39 years at MPS include assistant principal at Parker and Jefferson, director of Professional Development, teacher of adult education courses, music instructor at Parker and Jefferson, as well as a classroom science and math instructor.
Moore left a lasting impression with students along with James Brown, the McAlester vice mayor and Ward 4 Councilor who he died on Feb. 2, 2021 while being treated for complications from COVID-19.
Brown organized the Afro Student Union in the 1970s before he and Moore remained heavily involved throughout the years in helping students achieve academic success, coordinating field trips and events, and more.
Jones, the MPS Afro Student Union co-sponsor with Yvonne Allford, said the club wanted to honor Moore and Brown through starting the Brown-Moore Legacy Scholarship in March 2020.
Moore was also a reserve deputy for the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
•••
BOB SAUNIER
Bob Saunier was the developer and real estate expert responsible for developing significant parts of McAlester. Saunier, 89, died at his McAlester residence on May 21.
He and his wife, Drue, founded First Realty, known as one of the oldest full service real estate companies in Southeastern Oklahoma.
Saunier began development activities in McAlester in 1962 with the development of two of the city’s major subdivisions. He started with Redbud Acres subdivision, and continued with the development of the Green Meadows subdivision. Together the two subdivisions contained more that 550 residences.
Saunier’s impact on McAlester went far beyond his career as a developer and real estate maven. He also had a major hand in developing some of the city’s parks, serving more than 26 years as chairman of the McAlester Parks Board, as well as on other city committees and boards.
“He will be sorely missed,” said McAlester Mayor John Browne. “He had a large impact on the city,” especially on the city parks, the mayor said.
“Rotary Park by the Stipe Center was basically his baby from the start,” Browne said. “He not only started it, he stayed with it and made sure to point out if something needed done.” Rotary Park includes the Rotary Walking Trail and and Rotary Park Amphitheater, as well as Rotary House. He and his wife, Drue, were also responsible for the park’s water addition, and named it Debra Saunier Pond, in memory of one of their children.
Saunier also helped with other improvements to city parks.
Randy Saunier said his father's love of parks dates back to when Bob Saunier was a child in Enid.
"He grew up close to the parks," Randy Saunier said. Once Bob Saunier started working toward Rotary Park, other became involved too. The McAlester Rotary Club and the city of McAlester helped purchase the land, he said.
Bud Hale donated money to build the amphitheater. Skipper Young donated money for the pavilion at the park and Dr. Eddie Greenberger donated money for another park addition. The inclusion of Rotary House was to provide a place to stay for those with family members who were longterm patients at the McAlester Regional Health Center.
It all began when his father grew up next to that park in Enid, Randy Saunier noted.
"He was community-minded," said Randy Saunier.
Bob Saunier belonged to a number of civic clubs and organizations, including the McAlester Rotary Club and the Scottish Rite.He was a Shriner, a member of the American Legion and the Elks Lodge and the OSU Alumni Association. He was a Senior Member of the McAlester Board of Realtors and a life member of the Masonic Lodge, Han Yang 1048 in Seoul, Korea.
Bob Saunier was born in Enid in 1932. Saunier played in the Enid High School Band and his wife-to-be, Drue, served as band queen. Bob and Drue Saunier married December 22, 1951, and celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary in 2021.
After they married, Bob Saunier entered the U.S. Army in 1952. The young couple traveled around the U.S. to various Army bases while Saunier spent a number of years serving in active duty. His military service which included a stint in Korea during the Korean War. During his military career, Saunier rose through the ranks from private to colonel.
His military career included service as a mobilization officer on the Army General Staff at the Pentagon’s Army Operation Center. Saunier also held a special designation as a Dual Rated Army Aviator and Nuclear Weapons Employment Officer. Saunier piloted both jets and helicopters.
When Bob Saunier returned to the United States, the Sauniers settled in Stillwater to complete college at Oklahoma State University.
While Bob Saunier continued to serve in active military service, they bought land near Indianola to pursue their dream of establishing a cattle ranch.
They moved to McAlester in 1959, where they established an insurance company, which evolved into investing in real estate. Around that time, Bob and Drue began developing neighborhoods in the city and and they also started First Realty.
In addition to the Redbud and Green Meadows developments, Saunier and First Realty has developed numerous apartment buildings, commercial buildings, motels and other properties.
•••
BOBBY LENARDO
Longtime Italian Festival organizer Bob "Bobby" Lenardo, of McAlester, is remembered as a man who worked tirelessly for the annual event that celebrates the Italian heritage of the McAlester and Krebs area.
Lenardo, 69, of McAlester, died Saturday, Dec. 10, at McAlester Regional Health Center.
He's closely identified with the McAlester Italian Festival, serving as a member of the Festival Committee for 28 years, including eight years as chairman.
Some of those who worked with Lenardo on the Italian Festival said he made a tremendous contribution to the longevity of the event — which celebrated it's 50th anniversary with this year's festival held last May at the Southeast Expo Center.
"He was an icon as far as the Italian Festival is concerned," said Italian Festival Board member Yvette Martin, owner of the McAlester Tag Agency. His contributions went far beyond the weekend each May when the festival is held, Martin noted.
"People have no idea of the time and effort he put into it throughout the year," Martin said. "He was the heart and soul of it."
Lenardo and Ron Dusenberry served as co-chairmen of the event for several years. Dusenberry's summation of Lenardo's contributions to the festival's success echoed Martin's.
"Bobby was the heart and soul of the festival," Dusenberry said. "He was so passionate about it. It being his heritage, he didn't want it to fail. He wanted everyone to know about the Italians in McAlester and Krebs."
Lenardo's contributions to the community went beyond the festival.
He's a former president of the McAlester Chamber of Commerce, which he belonged to for a number of years. He served three consecutive two-year terms as president of the McAlester Country Club from 1999 to 2005. He also served as a board member from 1999 to 2007 and served as past-president in 2006 and 2007.
Lenardo retired from the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant with more than 10 years of service, which gave him even more time to help organize and promote the festival's 50th anniversary celebration held last May, following the event's postponement in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He continued a family tradition when he and his wife, Karie Lenardo, were crowned the Italian Festival's Re and Regina in 1999. His mother and father, Marion and Rocklyn Lenardo, were crowned Re and Regina at the 1981 Italian Festival. His sister and her husband, Donna Lenardo Parham and Mark Parham, were crowned Re and Regina for the Italian Festival's 50th Anniversary celebration earlier this year.
•••
DANNY KELLEY
Law enforcement officers from across the state came to McAlester to honor the life of McAlester Police Officer Danny Kelley.
Master Patrolman Kelley, 48, died Jan. 30 after battling complications from COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at McAlester Regional Health Center.
Officers from as far as Weatherford along with friends and family of Kelley came together Saturday at the Expo Center in McAlester to honor the officer.
“Danny was proud to be a police officer and serve on the McAlester Police Department,” MPD Lt. Preston Rodgers said Saturday to a crowd of more than 200 people. “He was passionate about his job and he took his oath of protecting and serving to heart.”
Rodgers said he asked fellow officers in the department this week to describe Kelley with one word.
“Some of the responses I got from the guys were dedicated, humble, caring, loyal, kindhearted, loving, encouraging, mentor, aware, genuine, and brother,” Rodgers said. “Everyone knew without a doubt they could count on Danny to be there for them, no matter the cost.”
David Cantrell, pastor at Scipio Baptist Church, said even though he has a son who is in law enforcement, he didn’t understand completely the “brotherhood” officers had until he saw it in action over the past couple of weeks.
“I saw it on a Wednesday night prayer vigil, the number of men and women in uniform that showed up and prayed for support of this family. I saw it on a Sunday afternoon during another prayer vigil. I sure saw it Sunday night when men and women in law enforcement showed up at the hospital,” Cantrell said. “And not just the men and women in uniform, but their spouses that showed up and was there for the family.”
Kelley is survived by his wife, Shelly and Grant, with numerous fundraisers held to help the Kelley family.
