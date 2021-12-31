Resurgence of COVID-19 throughout 2021 led to more challenges throughout southeast Oklahoma.
J.P. Tedesco — who was born with a rare heart defect — didn’t even flinch in early November as he received the first pediatric COVID-19 vaccination in Pittsburg County. The McAlester child’s parents, BreAnn and John, said the shot gave them relief after taking precautions since the onset of the global pandemic.
“It’s a burden off of our shoulders that we have this protection now,” said BreAnn, JP’s mom.
“We’ve been excited for this from the start,” said John, J.P.’s dad.
JP was born in April 2016 with transposition of the great arteries (TGA) — a rare heart defect in which the two main arteries are transposed — and several other heart conditions. The family travelled nationwide for surgeries and treatments for years — but said the COVID-19 pandemic led them to take extra precautions to keep J.P. and others safer.
The child’s shot marked a first for Pittsburg County after the Centers for Disease Control approved a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5-11 and previously approved a vaccine for anyone 12-17.
County health department officials use all three approved COVID-19 vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson and Johnson — for anyone 18 and older. Pfizer-BioNTech has the only vaccines approved for children 5-11 and the only vaccine approved for anyone aged 12-17.
It gave community members some hope after COVID-19’s resurgence in the fall.
McAlester Regional Health Center operated at capacity and was not taking transfers due to COVID-19 spikes in August. Another surge in September left the hospital without rapid tests and unable to staff its last available ventilator at the time.
Mayor John Browne declared a state of emergency shortly afterward “begging people to wear masks and get vaccinated” to help fight against community spread and reduce strain on the hospital.
McAlester Public Schools required students and staff to wear masks after a COVID-19 spike districtwide early in the school year with an opt-out available. The school made masks optional again after seeing cases decline in the following weeks.
Scientific data and multiple studies show masks and vaccines are safe and effective against COVID-19 — with Pittsburg County Health Department officials saying vaccinated county residents surpassed the halfway mark in November.
• Riot at the U.S. Capitol
A violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 during congressional debate over certifying results of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory.
Then-President Donald Trump spoke at a rally the morning of the election certification and told supporters to be strong, march to the Capitol, and “take the country back” before hundreds broke through police barricades and stormed in the US Capitol. The riot left five people dead.
McAlester resident Loise Washington could not hold back tears as she watched on TV as an intruder prop his boots on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk — in the same room Washington used to work as deputy appointments secretary during most of the former US House Speaker Carl Albert’s tenure from 1971-1977.
"I cried; I absolutely cried to see the desecration of that building," she said at the time. "The vitriol and the hate — it was awful."
Two McAlester men, Lou Lyles and Darrell Johnson, spoke with the News-Capital after going to the Capitol to protest the election — saying they did not enter the building and did not see the violence committed that day.
A joint session in the House of Representatives chamber to count Electoral College votes started around midday and protestors started grappling with security on the Capitol steps 10 minutes later, according to multiple reports and videos posted throughout the day.
Photos, videos and reports show protestors breached police lines, broke into the Capitol building through windows, destroyed signs in the building, and occupied the chambers within an hour.
Approximately 700 people were charged with federal crimes related to the riot. Roughly 150 of those charged pleaded guilty with more than 50 people being sentenced — including more than 20 defendants sentenced to jail and more than a dozen sentenced to home confinement.
• Oklahoma resumes executions
Oklahoma ended a nearly seven-year hiatus on executions of death row inmates since a series of problematic ones brought scrutiny on the state’s protocols.
John Marion Grant, 60, became Oklahoma’s first execution in October since the state was scrutinized for the agonizing lethal injection of Clayton Lockett in 2014 and used an unapproved drug during 2015.
Media witnesses said Grant convulsed nearly two dozen times and Oklahoma prison officials wiped vomit from his face before his death was pronounced at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Associated Press writer Sean Murphy compared Grant’s death to Lockett — who writhed on a gurney for roughly 43 minutes before his death, and whose death raised questions about the use of the death penalty.
The state used the same three-drug cocktail on Grant that it had used for Lockett’s execution; an investigation later found an IV also was not properly administered in Lockett’s thigh.
Oklahoma uses midazolam to first render the inmate unconscious, then vecuronium bromide as a muscle relaxant, and finally potassium chloride to stop the heart. Attorneys for several Oklahoma death row inmates have raised questions about the effectiveness of midazolam in court challenges.
Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones to life without the possibility of parole less than four hours before Jones was scheduled to die by lethal injection.
Jones was convicted in the murder of 45-year-old insurance executive Paul Howell, but his case gained international attention after questions were raised. Jones drew support from anti-death penalty advocates, celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, athletes like Baker Mayfield and Stephen Curry, and support from some Republican lawmakers.
Bigler Stouffer, 79, spent nearly four decades on Oklahoma’s death row before he became the oldest inmate the state ever executed in December.
• Quinton settles with police chief
Quinton town officials entered a settlement agreement after finding its former police chief had a criminal history.
A Pittsburg County judge ruled earlier in the year that Quinton’s then-police chief, Lawrence “Larry” Ruiz Jr., lacked credibility as a witness due to legal history involving dishonesty.
Ruiz was placed on administrative leave in August and he resigned in October before the town’s board approved more than $40,000 in a general release and separation agreement.
District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin, in granting a motion for disclosure of Giglio material in August, wrote Ruiz’s legal history includes multiple dismissed felonies involving dishonesty including two counts of embezzlement and impersonating an officer.
Ruiz’s legal history also includes eight protective orders filed against him that were all eventually dismissed with all accusing him of aggressive physical and verbal behavior, the News-Capital found in court records.
The News-Capital requested Ruiz’s resignation and settlement agreement under the Oklahoma Open Records Act before town officials refused the request without citing a statute as required by law.
Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas said the denial is a “willful violation” of the law. Quinton Mayor Allen Miller told the News-Capital that Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group attorneys advised town officials in the open records matter.
Town officials sent the documents to the News-Capital via email after the News-Capital continued requesting the information.
Former assistant police chief Joey Oliver resigned his position with Quinton days after the McAlester News-Capital submitted a request for his employment application under the Oklahoma Open Records Act. Documents obtained by the News-Capital show the assistant chief left out details about his previous employment that coincided with some legal history of his own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.