A look at Pittsburg County's tornadic history

Pittsburg County has recorded more tornadoes than five states have seen in 70 years of record keeping, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Data shows the county between 1950 and 2019 recorded 79 tornadoes — which is more than Delaware, Vermont, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and Alaska. Ten known tornadoes occurred between 1882 and 1949, according to the NWS.
Pittsburg County is also among the top counties in Oklahoma and the most in southeastern Oklahoma.
The April 30, 2019, Haileyville EF-2 was the most damaging tornado to strike Pittsburg County since an EF-2 tornado struck the Haywood area on May 11, 2008.
In path length, the Haileyville tornado was on the ground for 10 miles, making it the longest path length for a tornado in the county since May 10, 2008, when an EF-2 tornado lasted for 19 miles between Hartshorne and Yanush.
An F-2 tornado in 1954 claims the longest path in Pittsburg County, lasting 37 miles from near the now Army Ammunition Plant in Savanna to southern McIntosh County.
The county’s deadliest tornado occurred on May 8, 1882, when a tornado of unknown strength killed 21 people and injured 42 in McAlester, according to NWS data.
Since modern records began in 1950, the deadliest tornado was a F-2 tornado on June 11, 1970 near Lake Eufaula.
The strongest tornado recorded was a F-4 which occurred on May 11, 1992 located between Kiowa and Savanna.
Pittsburg County has seen 31 F/EF-0 tornadoes, 32 F/EF-1 tornadoes, 13 F/EF-2 tornadoes, two F/EF-3 tornadoes, and one F/EF-4 tornado since 1950.
The April 30, 2019, Haileyville tornado claims the widest tornado damage path since 1950 at 1,300 yards wide, which is three-quarters of a mile wide.
Only a tornado of unknown strength on March 26,1949 was wider, at 1,760 yards, or a mile wide, that occurred between Ashland and Crowder.
The most confirmed tornadoes for a year in Pittsburg County occurred in 1998 with nine confirmed tornadoes, with seven occurring on the same day on June 8. In a little over an hour and a half, the seven weak tornadoes touched down in the northern half of the county.
Pittsburg County has a recorded tornado in every month except for July with the month of May recording the most tornadoes in the county at 28. The earliest recorded tornado was a Jan. 9, 1975 F-1 near Richville with the latest occurring on Dec. 18, 1968, an F-1 near Indianola.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
