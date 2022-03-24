McAlester resident Anamaria Ponce couldn't keep a few tears from trickling down her cheek — but the big smile on her face clearly indicated they were tears of joy.
Ponce and her five children were among those gathered Wednesday evening at a lot on Cherokee Avenue between B and C Streets, where a new Habitat for Humanity home will be constructed.
As a brisk, cool breeze whipped through the site on McAlester's west side, they hoisted gold-painted shovels for a groundbreaking ceremony and stuck them in the dirt to mark the spot where their new house will be built.
Ponce and her children are now a step closer to owning their first home, thanks to Pittsburg County Habitat for Humanity, its board members and supporters around the community.
"I'm very emotional," she said. "It's exciting, very exciting."
Ponce has two boys, ages 6 and 12, while her girls are 7, 15 and 17. They were joined by Ponce's mom, Vickie Ponce, and niece, Madison Ponce, as Anamaria looked over plans for her new home and learned more about the process.
She hadn't yet told her two youngest children, Ezekiel Ponce, 6, and Kimberly Ponce, 8, that they were going to have a house of their own through the Habitat for Humanity project. When she told them, they excitedly began jumping up and down.
Her older children, Elijah Ponce, 13; Jada Ponce, 16 — who is a member of the Lady Buffs State Championship basketball team — and Maria Ponce, 18, were also clearly enthused.
Habitat for Humanity does not hand over the homes free of charge, but it does make it a lot easier to become a homeowner.
"We do a no-interest mortgage, subsidized by volunteer labor and donated materials," said Joey Clark, director of Pittsburg County Habitat for Humanity. All Pittsburg County Habitat for Humanity homes are constructed from the ground-up on a vacant lot.
The homeowner must provide 200 hours of what is called sweat equity. That includes some labor on the project and can also include financial training and volunteering on other projects
"This is house number six," Clark said of the new residences that have been provided through the program.
Those involved must go through an application process.
"We have three qualifications: Need, willingness to participate and ability to pay," Clark said.
This new house will be a four-bedroom home covering 1,275 square feet, a little larger than usual because of the number of children. Appliances are provided through Habitat for Humanity.
"This is one of my favorite programs," said Clark, who is also director of operations for Shared Blessings. "It's life-changing for them."
Addressing those gathered for the ceremony, Clark said the project was approved in February 2020.
"We all know what happened in March 2020," he said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with supply side shortages, the project was put on-hold until now.
Hartshorne/Haileyville Masonic Lodge #122 was the matching sponsor at Habitat for Humanity's last fundraiser, to raise money to do the foundation of the next house, Clark said.
Anamaria Ponce heard about Pittsburg County Habit for Humanity's housing projects in a coupe of ways. She said her employer, Diane Green, of the Treasure Trunk, told her about the program, which led to her talking with Clark.
Also, Alex Pippins, another McAlester resident who became a homeowner through Habitat for Humanity, said he works with Ponce's mother, Vickie Ponce, at McAlester Regional Health Center, and he gave her an application form.
Pippins not only got his home through one of the first Pittsburg County Habitat for Humanity projects, he now serves on the board. He credited it with helping him turn his life around.
"I got the second one that was built," said Pippins, who now owns his own heating, ventilation and air conditioning business and volunteers to help with new Habitat for Humanity projects.
Scott Walker, executive director of Shared Blessings, also serves on the Pittsburg County Habitat for Humanity Board.
"It's exciting to be on the brink of being able to change somebody's life," Walker said. "It's just a joy to be able to provide a path for a family's stability, longterm."
Habitat for Humanity Board President Denise Lewis said it's good to see the project moving forward.
"It's exciting to get going again," Lewis said.
Habit for Humanity Vice President Jane Glenn participated in the groundbreaking ceremony. In addition to Lewis and Glenn, board officers are Treasurer Amy Cable and Secretary Amanda Calaway.
Board members include Fred Ettner, Cameron Green, Pippins, Jana Weddle, Diane Whipps and Walker.
"I'm excited," Glenn said. "This is a great family and the little girl (Jada Ponce) is on our State Championship basketball team. It's an affordable home and I'm hoping this will go quickly and we will get it done."
Clark said plans call for the home's foundation to be poured next week. He too, hopes the home can be constructed in an expedient manner, but also noted they will likely have to contend with the same supply side shortages that have impacted other construction projects.
"My goal is to have them moved in by Christmas," he said.
During the ceremony Walker gave a prayer for the family and for safety on the project. He also noted how the family is already feeling the impact.
"I see a family and a mom with tears rolling down her cheeks," Walker said "Thank you for everybody in the community who made this happen."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.