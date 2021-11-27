Sheila Ketchum and Deana Pilgrim said they have helped rescue and transport approximately 400 dogs together in a two-year span with the dogs heading to rescue shelters and forever homes across the country.
“We just rescue dogs,” Ketchum said. “There’s a lot of other people in McAlester that do too, but she and I are friends and we’ve rescued dogs for several years. We’ve rescued a lot of dogs.”
The rescuers said they transport dogs to Joplin, Missouri a lot with the furthest the two have traveled themselves is to Indianapolis, Indiana.
With the use of organized relay transports, dogs from the area have gone as far as Pennsylvania and other New England States.
A large majority of the dogs that are rescued by the pair are local dogs that were either found dumped on a backroad, strays, or from the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter or Hartshorne’s Animal Haven.
“We pull dogs a lot from the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter,” Ketchum said. “We pull them, foster them, and transport them.”
“Fosters are hard to find,” Ketchum said. “We usually don’t have fosters. That would be great if people started fostering.”
Pilgrim said she is fostering 11 puppies with eight of the puppies orphaned after birth when their mother was struck by a car and died.
“She’s had those dogs all this time,” Ketchum said.
People who wish to foster a dog can do so through Ketchum or the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
“Most of our fosters are fosters who adopt,” said Pittsburg County Animal Shelter Director Michele Van Pelt.
Van Pelt said most of the fosters from the shelter are younger puppies “just to get them out of the shelter and into a home environment” to help keep them healthy before vaccinations.
Those who foster from the shelter will pay the $20 adoption fee and the animal will be brought back to the shelter to receive its scheduled vaccinations and eventual spay or neuter.
“It’s all covered by the shelter,” Van Pelt said. “The foster is only responsible until that last vaccination or surgery is food.”
Van Pelt also said it is hard to find fosters with the number of animals out in a foster home of Nov. 4 being 12 kittens and 35 puppies.
“It’s hard to get someone to foster a dogs,” Van Pelt said. “We have a lot of rescues and people that volunteer with rescues and they also have a hard time getting fosters.”
Ketchum said if a person is interested in fostering a dog from her, she and Pilgrim will cover the costs.
“Be prepared to keep it for a few weeks until it’s transport date,” Ketchum said. “We will pay for the food, bedding. We just need a safe place for the dog or puppies to stay.”
Ketchum said the number of dogs that can be rescued from both the shelter and her can double if they can find more foster homes for animals.
“We just physically don’t have a place to keep them,” Ketchum said.
Those interested in fostering or helping transporting rescues can contact Ketchum at 918-470-6646. The shelter can be reached by calling 918-423-7803. For up-to-date photos of animals available for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page by searching “Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.”
The adoption fee for a dog is $20 with the fee for cats $15.
Both Ketchum and Ven Pelt also accept donations and can be contacted on how to do so.
With the upcoming holiday season, both Van Pelt and Ketchum said that an animal should not be given as a gift unless the person is ready to commit for the lifetime of the animal.
“You need to be prepared for a commitment,” Ketchum said. “It takes a little while for the pets to adjust, people don’t give them a chance and a time to adjust to a home.”
Van Pelt and Ketchum also urged the importance of spaying and neutering.
“Spay and neuter, please,” Van Pelt said. “We’ve been open since 2008 and I know that we’ve had to of made a dent in the pet population. We’ve had to of, but it doesn’t feel like it, we keep getting in surrenders, but that’s the only thing that will control it.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
