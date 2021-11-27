Peggy Sue (Creekmore) Ketcher, of Canadian died November 19, 2021 at her residence. The family will greet friends and relatives 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday November 26, 2021 at Bishop Funeral Service and Crematory. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 a…