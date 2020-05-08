918 Pledges distributed in community

Workers with the McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Operations Unified Command continue to fan out across the city to deliver 918 Pledge posters and kits to business owners that are reopening to the public.
The pledge includes a number of steps presented by emergency and health officials for businesses and organizations to agree to in an effort to keep both the public and employees safe as part of the reopening process during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pledge Kits for general business guidance were ready to go out Friday, said McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Operations Deputy Director Lois Lupardus. Kits includes guidance for social distancing, sanitation and other guidelines.
Some pledge kits are being distributed through the Pittsburg County Health Department. Lupardus said the McAlester Chamber of Commerce has also volunteered to help distribute 918 Pledge kits.
The McAlester News-Capital is among those participating in the 918 Pledge and will begin limited public to the office on Tuesday. Doors will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Tuesday until further notice.
Some 918 Pledge kits have already gone out to the first businesses and others who were part of Gov. Kevin Stitt's Phase 1 reopening process: "I believe to restaurants for the most part, gyms, salons, places of worship and entertainment venues," Lupardus said.
Pledges include a series of actions, such as the ones going to local restaurants. Some restaurants have already opened to onsite dining, while others continue with the delivery or carryout options.
Along with complying with social distancing guidelines and providing hand sanitation or washing stations, employers at restaurants are asked to complete a health check or survey with their employees before the beginning of each shift.
A major change for restaurants which follow the 918 Pledge states "All employees to wear masks or cloth face coverings while serving customers."
Other parts of the pledge cover cleaning and sanitizing.
"Place settings, utensils, menus and condiments will be single-use or will be cleaned and sanitized after each and every use," the pledge states.
It also includes a pledge for restaurants to stagger dining times and to post signs at entrances and throughout the facility to limit capacity in dining and waiting areas as well as lavatories.
Restaurants are asked to encourage use of carryout, curbside, or delivery, services.
The pledge also asks restaurants to encourage "touchless payments and digital ordering."
It's not all on the restaurants, though.
The restaurant pledge also has a message from participating restaurants to restaurant patrons.
"If you have been exposed to COVID-19 recently or have symptoms of COVID-19, including a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, please help us keep everyone safe by using our contactless delivery options," the pledge states.
Among suggestions is one that asks customers to stay home if they are among the most vulnerable population, including those 65 or older or those with underlying medical conditions.
Customers are also asked to follow social distancing and sanitary guidelines, which the pledge states are put in place for everyone's protection.
Those needing more information or who would like to participate can phone the Emergency Operations Center at 918-423-5655 during regular business hours.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
