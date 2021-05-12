6 THINGS TO KNOW: What is the FCC's emergency broadband benefit?

The Federal Communications Commission explains what the emergency broadband benefit is and who is eligible to receive the benefit and how people living on tribal lands will receive a higher benefit.
1. What is the emergency broadband benefit?
The Emergency Broadband Benefit is an FCC program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms, and so much more. The benefit will provide $50 per month per eligible household or $75 a month per eligible household within tribal lands. It also will provide a one-time discount of up to $100 on a computer or tablet for eligible households.
2. Who is eligible for the emergency benefit?
A household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the criteria below:
Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline; Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year; Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
3. Where can I sign up for the benefit?
As of May 12, 2021, eligible households will be able to enroll in the program to receive a monthly discount off the cost of broadband service from an approved provider. Eligible households can enroll through an approved provider or by visiting GetEmergencyBroadband.org.
4. What area broadband providers are participating?
According to the FCC's website, AT&T, Bravado, Canadian Valley Telephone, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, Vyve, and Windstream are participants. A complete list can be found at www.fcc.gov/emergency-broadband-benefit-providers.
5. What is the enhanced benefit amount for residents of tribal lands and do I have to be a member?
Eligible households on tribal lands can receive a total monthly discount of up to $75. A large portion of Oklahoma is considered tribal lands by the FCC for this program. Anyone living on eligible Tribal lands can receive the enhanced tribal benefit. They do not need to be a member of a tribe.
6. How long will the emergency broadband benefit program last?
The benefit is an emergency program developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will end once the program funds are exhausted, or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the pandemic, whichever comes first. Participating providers must give you notice about the last date or billing cycle that the full benefit will apply to your bill and the date or billing cycle that a partial benefit will apply to your bill, in addition to information about the cost of your broadband service after the program ends.
