McAlester Mayor John Browne has proclaimed March as Women's History Month in McAlester, with a key component included in the proclamation:
1. What is the theme of Women's History Month of 2021?
The theme of Women's History Month of 2021 is "Valiant Women of the Vote." We honor the brave women who fought to win suffrage rights for women, and for the women who continue to fight for the voting rights of others. I urge my fellow citizens to observe this month by supporting women's activities that promote health, encouragement, education and safety.
2. How did Women's History Month come to be celebrated?
In 1980, the National Women's History Project, also known as NWHP, was founded in Santa Rosa, California, by Molly Murphy MacGregor, Mary Ruthsdotter, Maria Cuevas, Paula Hammett and Bette Morgan to broadcast women's historical achievements. In 1987, congress declared the entire month as National Women’s History Month, with a special Presidential Proclamation issued annually.
3. What can we do to recognize Women's History Month?
We, the American people, can celebrate the important role of women from all races and nationalities whose commitment shaped our nation and the world which is often overlooked — whether in the fields of politics, arts, science, legal, environment, and more. Women's historical messages and milestones can be used to educate young and old alike.
4. What has been the focus of Women's History Month?
The past focus has been aimed to help nations worldwide eliminate discrimination against women. It also focuses on helping women gain full and equal participation in global development. The United Nations celebrates International Women's Day and the International Women's Years. In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly invited member states to proclaim March 8 as the United Nations Day for women's rights and world peace.
5. How can Women's History Month be used to develop and encourage girls and women?
There are many ways to develop and encourage girls and women of all ages: 1. Host a women's panel with speakers discussing their journey to success and answer questions. 2. Connect to a local women's leadership conference. Choose women from your workplace or your community and consider being a sponsor. 3. Promote local networking opportunities for women. Send a representative who will share their experience and share it online.
6. What individuals are cited in the city's proclamation?
The city of McAlester acknowledges the services rendered from City Councilwoman Gladys Murphy, Reverend Melba Higgs-Wilson, Myrtle Beed and the generous donations given by Wanda Bass and others. In addition, there are many women and girls whose commitment to our community have raised our consciousness and knowledge.
