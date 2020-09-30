Hartshorne City Councilor Lauren Miller answers questions about new water meters in the city and the Automatic Meter Reading System.
1. Why are we getting new meters?
The new meters being installed are digital. While parked within 1,000 feet of a service connection that is fitted with the digital meters, utility workers simply select a function on the mobile RDM application and pull reads. This should increase operational efficiencies and lower operational and labor expenses. Data shows that Hartshorne has had an approximate 50-plus% water loss for quite some time.
2. Have water rates increased?
No, there has not been a water rate increase since March 2019.
3. Who do I contact if I have issues resulting from my new meter installation? Examples: Deep ruts in your yard; meter box is too high or too low; no dirt surrounding box to keep it in place.
City Hall is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please call at 918-297-2544. Another option that serves well for documentation is through email. Just follow these easy steps:
• Go to cityofhartshorne.com.
• Select the Contact Us in the top righthand corner.
• Select department: Water Department/Billing.
• Leave a detailed message.
• Example — 102 West Dr. Very deep ruts resulted from meter installation.
• Submit and always follow up within a couple of days if you have not had a reply.
4. I have a new box and no meter.
Please follow the steps above and report to the city.
5. I have a red flag in my yard. What does this mean?
Contractors are removing all inactive water meters and capping them.
6. We live just outside of the city limits but have Hartshorne city water. Will we receive a new meter?
Yes. All active water accounts will receive the new meter.
