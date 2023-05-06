5 THINGS TO KNOW: Why was Florence Nightingale important to the nursing profession?

History.com and the National Women’s History Museum detail Florence Nightingale’s contribution to modern nursing.
1 Who was Florence Nightingale?
Florence Nightingale was born on May 12, 1820, in Florence, Italy and died in 1910. She was known as “The Lady With the Lamp” and served as a British nurse, social reformer and statistician. Nightingale was a nurse during the Crimean War and her experience set the foundation for her views on sanitation that led to her reforming healthcare.
2 What was her experience before the Crimean War?
Nightingale was a nurse and superintendent at a Middlesex hospital in the early 1850s, where she battled a cholera outbreak and improved unsanitary conditions to lower the death rate at the hospital.
3 What happened in Crimea?
The Crimean War broke out in October 1853 before Nightingale received a letter from Secretary of War Sidney Herbert in 1854 asking her to organize nurses to care for fallen soldiers in Crimea. She assembled 34 nurses and sailed with them to the Crimea just a few days later.
They arrived to a hospital that sat on a large cesspool, which contaminated the water and the building. Patients lay on in their own excrement surrounded by rodents and bugs. The hospital ran low on bandages, soap and water as the number of patients continued to rise, more from infectious diseases like typhoid and cholera than battle injuries.
4 What did she do to address the conditions?
Nightingale acquired hundreds of scrub brushes and put staff to work cleaning the hospital. She cared for soldiers and moved through the dark in the evenings with a lamp — earning the affectionate nickname from patients as “the Lady with the Lamp.”
Her work reduced the hospital’s death rate by two-thirds.
5 What her impact on nursing?
Nightingale established St. Thomas’ Hospital and the Nightingale Training School for Nurses in 1860. Her efforts changed the public’s perception of nursing in a positive way and led to modern nursing. Even while bedridden with Crimean fever at 38 years old, she continued work from home as an authority and advocate of healthcare reform. She published “Notes on Hospitals” in 1859 to focus on properly-run civilian hospitals; she was consulted throughout the U.S. Civil War about managing field hospitals; she served as a public sanitation authority for India. Nightingale is known as the mother of modern nursing.
—Adrian O’Hanlon III
