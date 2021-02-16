CenterPoint Energy offers ways for residential and business customers to keep meters uncovered during winter storms.
1. Why is it important to make sure outside vents and air intakes for gas appliances are not blocked?
A blockage can cause a potentially fatal indoor build-up of carbon monoxide. Pay particular attention to side-wall vents and air intakes for furnaces, water heaters and clothes dryers that could be partially or fully blocked.
2. What are some tips to keep the meter clear?
Don’t pile snow on or near your natural gas meter. Maintain a clear path to your meter to allow access in an emergency.
3. How should I clear the meter?
Use care when clearing snow on and around the meter. Carefully shovel around the meter and move snow away from it. Use a broom or brush to gently clear snow or ice from the top of the meter and piping.
4. What are some other tips to protecting the meter?
Never kick or hit your gas meter or its piping with a shovel, hammer or any hard object to break away built-up snow or ice.
Remove large icicles hanging over a meter, pipe or appliance vents.
5. What should I do if there is a gas leak?
If you suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately on foot and tell others to do the same. When safely away, report the leak by calling 911 and the CenterPoint Energy’s emergency hotline for Oklahoma at 888-876-5786.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.