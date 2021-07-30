The United States Department of Agriculture explains the hay quarantine that was issued for Pittsburg County and 20 other counties in Oklahoma due to the imported fire ant. For more information on imported fire ants and regulations, visit https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/ifa or contact the local OSU Extension Office at 918-423-4120
1. What threat does the imported fire ant pose to agriculture?
These ants will feed on the buds and fruits of numerous crop plants, especially corn, soybean, okra, and citrus. They can also girdle young trees. Large nests located in fields interfere with and damage equipment during cultivation and harvesting. Imported fire ants respond rapidly and aggressively to disturbances, and ant attacks inhibit field-worker activities. A single fire ant can sting its target repeatedly. Young and newborn animals are especially susceptible to the venom of these stings
2. What hay cannot leave the quarantine area?
Any hay that contains soil or does not pass inspection may not leave the quarantine area.
3. What kind of hay is regulated in these areas for imported fire ant?
In quarantine areas, USDA regulates only baled hay and baled straw that are stored in direct contact with the ground because they pose a risk for harboring imported fire ants. This hay may move anywhere within the quarantine area.
4. Under what conditions can baled hay leave the quarantine area without restrictions?
Baled hay that meets any of the requirements below is not regulated and has no movement restrictions:
For baled hay that is stacked, all bales except the bottom layer that is in direct contact with the ground.
Hay that is cut, baled, loaded, and shipped without storage.
Baled hay that is stored on an impervious surface such as hard pan (highly compressed soil), asphalt, concrete, etc.
Baled hay that is stored elevated above the soil on pallets or tires or stored on landscaping cloth placed over the soil.
5. Under what conditions can baled hay leave the quarantine area with restrictions?
Hay or straw from inside the quarantine area that is stored in direct contact with the ground may move outside the quarantine area provided it has been inspected, found free of imported fire ants, and travels with a certificate or permit issued by the state department of agriculture or local USDA office.
