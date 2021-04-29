Megan Waters, executive director of Keep McAlester Beautiful, details the upcoming milkweed planting event.
1. What is the goal for the event?
Our goal is to plant milkweed sprigs in the ground at our monarch butterfly habitat located at 1203 McArthur Lane, right behind Mike Deak field area. The event starts at 4 p.m. Friday.
2. How does this benefit the butterflies?
Milkweed is the only plant monarch butterflies lay their eggs on, and monarch caterpillars only eat milkweed. These plants are rapidly disappearing mainly because of too much weed killer spray.
3. How much will be planted and what happens to the rest?
We received 200 sprigs, some didn’t make it. We will plant 50 plus, then extras we wish to give free to the public to plant in their yards. Even one plant could help out the monarchs. If you would like free milkweed, be there Friday when we plant.
4. What else does Keep McAlester Beautiful do?
Well, we just finished a great month of cleanup at the armory. We have planted trees at the dog park, the community gardens, and at MRHC. We pick up litter (adopt a block) and clean the parks (adopt a park), and clean up graffiti, and we paint to spruce up, just to name a few.
5. How can I get involved?
We have monthly volunteer days, follow us on Facebook for the May activity coming on the 22nd! Become a member for as little as $20 a year and you’ll receive our monthly emails and keep ahead of the crowd.
