Learn more about Dr. Carter Godwin Woodson, the distinguished author and historian credited as the “Father of Black History,” from the NAACP.
1. Who was Dr. Carter Godwin Woodson?
Dr. Carter Godwin Woodson was a distinguished Black author, editor, publisher, and historian who was born in December 1875 and died in April 1950, according to the NAACP. He strongly believed Black history is a foundation for Black Americans to become productive citizens of society and worked diligently to preserve it throughout his life.
2. How did he become known as the “Father of Black History”?
Woodson wrote many books and magazine articles detailing the important contributions in Black history. He reached out to schools and the public through key organizations and founded Negro History Week, which was the precursor to Black History Month. He believed Blacks should be proud of their heritage and Americans should understand and learn from it.
3. What was his life like?
Woodson was born in New Canton, Buckingham County, Virginia, to former slaves Anne Eliza (Riddle) and James Henry Woodson. His parents couldn’t read or write, but Woodson credited his father for influencing his life by telling him that “learning to accept insult, to compromise on principle, to mislead your fellow man, or to betray your people, is to lose your soul.” His father worked as a carpenter to support the large family. Woodson couldn’t attend school during much of the five-month term due to the higher priority placed on helping at the family farm. But he mastered common school subjects through self-instruction by 17 years old and moved with his brother Robert Henry to Huntington, West Virginia with the hope of attending Douglass High School. He had to earn a living as coal miner in Fayette County, but entered Douglass High School as a 25-year-old in 1895 and earned a diploma in less than two years.
4. What did he do after earning a diploma?
Woodson taught for three years and became principal at Douglass High School in 1900. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Berea College in Kentucky in 1900 and was a school supervisor in the Philippines 1903-1907. Woodson earned a master’s degree in 1908 and a Oh.D. in history from Harvard University in 1912.
5. How did he promote Black history?
Woodson and friends established the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History in 1915 and the Journal of Negro History started a year later. He developed Negro History Week in 1926 and in 1937 published the first issue of the Negro History Bulletin. Woodson said he hoped there would come a time when Negro History Week would be unnecessary as all Americans would recognize the contributions of Black Americans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.