The National Institute of Standards and Technology gives information on Daylight Saving Time and the history of the time change.
1. When does Daylight Saving Time end and we "fall back"?
The first Sunday in November is when Daylight Saving Time ends in most areas of the U.S., so in 2022 we’ll “fall back” one hour and return to Standard Time on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 2 a.m.
DST will return on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
2. What is Daylight Saving Time?
Daylight saving time (DST) is the part of the year when we advance our clocks by one hour, shifting the time of day in relation to where the Sun is above Earth. In other words, during DST the "daylight" begins an hour later in the morning and lasts an hour longer in the evening. This change helps keep the hours of daylight coordinated with the time that most people are active. Proponents feel that this saves energy because in the spring and summer months more people may be outside in the evening and not using energy at home.
3. Is it Daylight “Saving” or “Savings” Time?
The correct term is “Daylight Saving Time" with no s. The technical explanation is that the word “saving” is singular because it acts as part of an adjective rather than a verb.
4. When was DST first introduced?
DST was formally introduced in the United States in 1918. Today, most of the country and its territories observe DST. However, DST is not observed in Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the state of Arizona with the exception of the Navajo Indian Reservation, which does observe DST.
5. Who regulates DST?
Historically, local jurisdictions were allowed to decide when they would locally switch to DST, or not to observe DST at all. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 defined the rules for the dates of DST and all regions that practice DST use the same transition days. However, that same bill allows states to legislatively decide whether to practice it or not. Also, the date rules sometimes change, most recently in 1986 and 2007, extending the length of DST. The Department of Transportation oversees and regulates DST.
