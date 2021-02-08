The History website shares information regarding President's Day, which is set for Feb. 15.
1. What is Presidents' Day?
President's Day is a federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday in February.
2. When will Presidents' Day be recognized in 2021?
Presidents' Day 2021 will be observed on Monday, Feb. 15. Since it is a federal holiday, many banks and state and federal agencies will be closed Feb. 15 in recognition of Presidents' Day. The post office is closed and many on-essential federal workers have the day off, as well as workers with other government agencies that align their holidays with the federal holiday calendar.
3. What is the holiday's history?
Originally established in 1885 to recognize the nation's first president, George Washington, the holiday became popularly known as Presidents' Day after it was moved as part of the 1971's Uniform Monday Holiday Act. That came about through an attempt to create more three-day weekends for the nation's workers. While several states still have individual holidays honoring the birthdays of Washington, Abraham Lincoln and others, President's Day is now widely seem as the day to celebrate all U.S. presidents, past and present.
4. What were the origins of the recognition of Presidents' Day?
The move from Washington's Birthday to Presidents' Day started in the late 1960s, when Congress proposed the measure known as the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. U.S. Sen. Robert McClory, of Illinois, championed the measure, which sought to change the celebration of several federal holidays from specific dates to a series of predetermined Mondays.
5. What other provisions were included in the act?
The Uniform Monday Holiday Act also included a measure to combine celebrations of Lincoln's and Washington's birthdays, with Lincoln's birthday on Feb. 12 The main portion of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act passed Congress in 1968 took effect in 1971 following an executive order from then-President Richard Nixon.
