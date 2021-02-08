Here are five things to know regarding George Washington's birthday from the National Archives.
1. What did George Washington achieve?
Washington served as commander in chief of the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. He won election to the U.S. presidency, taking the oath of office on April 30, 1789, while standing on the balcony of Federal Hall, in Wall Street, New York City. He served two terms, until March 4, 1797.
2. Why do we celebrate Washington's birthday?
Ninety years after Washington took the oath of office, Congress took action to make his February 22 birthday a national holiday, along with Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, Independence Day and New Year's Day. It's considered a time to honor a man known as the Father of His Country.
3. When was George Washington born?
He was born on Feb. 22, 1732.
4. Why isn't his February 22 birthday recognized as a national holiday?
George Washington's birthday was celebrated on Feb. 22 until 1968, when Congress passed the Monday Holiday Law, making the third Monday in February the holiday now known as Presidents' Day.
5. Why did the Monday Holiday Law change when Washington's birthday is celebrated?
Congress passed the Monday Holiday Law to "provide uniform annual observances of certain legal public holidays on Mondays," with the result of creating more three-day weekends for federal employees and others who are off work on federal holidays.
It combined the federal birthday celebrations of Washington and Abraham Lincoln, who was born Feb. 12, 1809. It resulted in changing the observance of Washington's birthday from Feb. 22 to third Monday in February, which is known as Presidents' Day.
